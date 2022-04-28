Company hopes to open in 2023
The first announcement of plans to build an Apple Valley Lunds & Byerlys store came in 2018 and the project will be closer to reality if it receives the final city approvals.
The Apple Valley Planning Commission got a first look at the proposed project and held a public hearing during its April 20 meeting. No community members offered comments during the hearing. The commission did not take action on the item, which is its normal policy when holding a public hearing.
LB Apple Valley, LLC is seeking approval to subdivide an 8.09-acre outlot into three parcels. The plans call for building a 44,600-square-foot grocery store on a 6.07-acre lot.
The site is at the southwest corner of 155th Street West and Pilot Knob Road, in the Orchard Place development. The proposed grocery store location is bordered by vacant land north and west; a Mister Car Wash, a multi-tenant building and a Chipotle restaurant to the south and Cobblestone Lake retail development to the east, according to the city.
“The grocery store will have a two-story café in the southeast corner of the building with an outdoor seating area and multi-lane drive-up canopy for online pickup on the west side,” an April 20 city report states. “A Caribou Coffee shop will also be located inside the store. The receiving dock will be located in the rear of the building along with an electric generator, compactor and transformer.”
Mitch Avery of LB Apple Valley said they want the store to be a first-class project and to offer something “more upscale and a little more comfortable.” The company hopes to open the store by June of 2023.
“We think that Pilot Knob roadside is going to be a real visible billboard to us as a business but also for the city of Apple Valley,” he said.
The city says in the report future retail uses are expected for the two remaining lots. Community Development Director Bruce Nordquist asked Avery for more details about what could go there.
Avery said the company will be looking for something that will be a brand equivalent and a new entry into the Apple Valley market.
“We’re obviously talking to quick service restaurants and others, but ... we haven’t decided that completely,” he said. “So we’re hoping to have something that would be unique and different and something that will support the Lunds & Byerlys brand on the site.”
The project plans also call for 259 parking spaces that would be located south, west and north of the store building. Access to the site would be through two driveways off of English Avenue, with a third access off a private drive between two other lots.
Lunds & Byerlys operates 28 stores in Minnesota, with the two closest to Apple Valley being at 401 County Road 42 E. in Burnsville and 1299 Promenade Place in Eagan.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.