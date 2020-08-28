Acting director wants to return to previous position
The city of Apple Valley is retaining a firm to help search for a new parks and recreation director.
The City Council approved hiring Huelife on Aug. 13 to assist with recruiting a new director at a cost not to exceed $12,000 plus expenses.
Park Maintenance Superintendent Mike Endres has been working as acting parks and recreation director since late March after the sudden death of Parks and Recreation Director Barry Bernstein on March 21.
Bernstein was hired as Apple Valley’s parks and recreation director in late 2012 after he previously worked as a parks and recreation director in Hastings from 2004 to 2012 and as a recreation program supervisor in Lino Lakes from 1991 to 2004. Prior to his death, Bernstein had been investigating the potential for building new pickleball courts at Johnny Cake Ridge Park West as a way to address noise complaints from residents living near the Hayes Park pickleball courts and working with a group of area parents to bring an inclusive playground to Apple Valley.
Endres has been employed by the city for 19 years. He worked in maintenance positions for the first few years and was a foreman for 12 years before becoming the maintenance superintendent about two years ago. Before coming to Apple Valley, he worked as a lead for a construction company.
According to an Aug. 13 city report, Endres has been fulfilling the duties of Bernstein’s position while performing his park maintenance duties since that time.
“Mike has done an excellent job, but has indicated his desire to return to his previous position by year-end,” the report says.
The city said hiring Huelife is consistent with its past practice in recruiting department head positions. The City Council approved Huelife performing services for the city including organizational assessment and development of a position profile for the job and candidate recruitment and screening.
The company’s proposal documents submitted to the council indicate that the firm plans to start recruiting for candidates in mid-September after meeting with and surveying city officials to create the position profile. The deadline for applications would be in October with the candidate screening, review and selecting of finalists taking place the same month. The final interviews could be conducted in November and the start date of the new director is to be determined.
According to Huelife, the firm also offers optional services, if requested by the city, including onboarding for the new parks and recreation director and conducting a review six months from the start date.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
