Request to revise ordinance planned for Nov. 12 City Council meeting
About 10 years ago, Rebekah Weum became more interested in self-sustainability practices such as gardening.
During that process, she decided she also wanted to have backyard chickens. This was one of the factors she and her husband considered when they bought a house in Apple Valley near the border with Rosemount about seven years ago.
“I knew that I had wanted to be able to do backyard chickens at some point. So we were actually looking at homes in Rosemount and Apple Valley and I didn’t realize that we had crossed the street, and that Apple Valley did not allow backyard chickens,” she said.
Weum and some other residents are hoping to change that. Supporters of backyard chickens plan to address the City Council during its Nov. 12 meeting to ask the council to consider revising the existing ordinance and allow chickens in Apple Valley residential neighborhoods.
Weum said they are hoping for a change in the ordinance with “reasonable requirements such as responsible care and management similar to any pets; no roosters, proper sanitation practices and enforcement of reasonable requirements.”
“So, my intention behind that language was like, we understand that there will be restrictions ... but that I’m very open to discussing those,” she said, adding that besides prohibiting roosters, she had no specific goals for what the ordinance should look like.
Apple Valley last took formal action on backyard chickens in 2014 when the City Council voted to affirm a ban on chickens and other farm animals at residential properties. The vote had followed a review of the city ordinance pertaining to household pets and farm animals prompted by residents expressing interest in keeping goats and chickens at their single-family homes.
Other Dakota County cities including Lakeville, Farmington, Rosemount, Eagan and Burnsville allow chickens. All of those cities limit the number residents can keep and some of them require residents to get a license or permit before keeping chickens.
In early October, Weum and six other Apple Valley residents sent an email to the City Council and city staff requesting that the issue be revisited in 2021. The letter states that residents have been requesting a review since 2016. Their research indicates that 90 percent of cities in the metro area allow backyard hens.
“For years, we have been told that other projects have been prioritized for (Urban Affairs Committee) resources. COVID has changed everything. We are living in times that call for out-of-the-box thinking, creative problem-solving and new ways of living,” the letter says. “Recent events have exposed the fragility of our food systems, and the lack of freedom we have in Apple Valley to develop urban-friendly self-sustainability. Once again, we ask that the animal ordinance be revised to allow backyard hens.”
Weum said another Facebook page had been started about backyard chickens a few years ago, but there had been few recent updates. She created a private Facebook group, “Apple Valley MN Backyard Chickens,” over the summer that now has over 170 members. She and a core group of other residents have been working to organize efforts to get city support of backyard chickens.
A petition requesting the city to revisit the ordinance has gotten over 200 signatures as of Nov. 2. A copy of the petition has been left at Pahl’s Market and people have been signing copies that were sent to them electronically and returning them personally to Weum, she said.
Apple Valley resident Andy Riesgraf is one of the people who has been helping Weum. He’s been interested in keeping backyard chickens since the city’s vote to ban them and he was a follower of the first backyard chickens page. Weum contacted him through Facebook.
Riesgraf said he has an 18-month-old child and wants to have chickens as teaching tools as well as pets.
“I want to raise my kid knowing where ... food comes from, additional responsibility taking care of, you know, the daily chores that would come with owning chickens. And then, my family loves eggs,” he said.
If the city does revise the ordinance to allow backyard chickens, Riesgraf said he believes the number of people who end up getting chickens would still be much lower than the number of dog and cat owners. He said surrounding cities that allow chickens seem to have few issues.
“Any complaints are gonna already be a lot smaller number than other pets,” he said. “If there’s a good ordinance in place, you know, the city has something to fall back on for an enforcement action, just like you do with a dog.”
Weum said she is interested in chickens because they are beneficial to gardens and food waste can be reduced because they can eat food scraps. Her family also can’t own traditional pets because of allergies.
“I would love to have my kids be able to take their chickens to 4-H and participate in that way,” she said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
