Story shared about father’s linguistics work during, after World War II
Karen Tanaka Lucas did not know the significance the city of Savage held in her father’s life story when she moved to Minnesota in 1970 to attend the University of Minnesota.
Years later, the Apple Valley resident would come to learn her father, Walter Tanaka, was a trainee in a top-secret military intelligence school that trained Japanese Americans as translators, interrogators, interpreters and Japanese military specialists during World War II.
The Military Intelligence Service (MIS) Language School was relocated from Presidio of San Francisco to Camp Savage in May 1942. Tanaka was part of the first class that trained at the MIS Language School at Camp Savage.
“Even after it was declassified, it took a long time for any information to get out. And so I think my dad would be very proud to know that their contribution is being recognized,” Lucas said.
The contributions made by Tanaka and other Japanese American soldiers during World War II are the subject of a new documentary premiering at 8 p.m. May 17 on Twin Cities Public Television. “Armed with Language” is an hour-long film that “honors the critical role played by Nisei (second-generation Japanese Americans) who trained in Minnesota at Camp Savage and Fort Snelling during World War II. The documentary was created by the Twin Cities PBS (TPT) as part of its Minnesota Experience series,” according to Cheryl Hirata-Dulas of the Twin Cities chapter of the Japanese American Citizens League.
“Over 6,000 Nisei men and women received accelerated and intensive training as translators, interrogators, interpreters and Japanese military specialists,” she said. “MIS Language School graduates served on top secret missions accompanying the United States Army, Navy, and Marine Corps, and British, Australian, New Zealand, Canadian, Chinese and Indian combat units fighting the Japanese military.”
Lucas was interviewed for the documentary and shared information about Tanaka’s Army service during and after World War II. Hirata-Dulas said members of the Twin Cities chapter of the Japanese American Citizens League helped bring Tanaka’s story and the stories of others who served to life.
“The success of the Nisei who served in the highly classified MIS was not publicly known until after the records were released almost 30 years later following the Freedom of Information Act in 1972,” Hirata-Dulas said. “But the attachments of the MIS soldiers to the various units were, in some cases, not documented, so their courage and sacrifices will not ever be fully known.”
Walter Tanaka’s story
Walter Tanaka was born in 1918 in California, after his father Tsunejiro, a farmer, immigrated to Japan in 1900 and his mother, Aiko, immigrated from there in 1913. Tanaka was one of six children born to the couple.
During the Great Depression, Tanaka was pulled from school for four years at age 14 to help work a farm. He went back to school four years late and did graduate. He was drafted into the Army in June 1941. During the war, his family, along with other Japanese American citizens were rounded up and sent to an interment camp in Arizona.
Tanaka went through boot camp at Camp Roberts in central California and was initially assigned to the heavy weapons combat infantry, though he said in his personal notes that many Japanese American soldiers were assigned to be medics.
After boot camp he was assigned to Fort Ord on the Monterey Bay. The week after the Pearl Harbor attack, he spent a week assigned to a machine gun north of San Francisco defending the California coast from another potential Japanese invasion. After that week, he and other Japanese American soldiers were recalled back to headquarters and their weapons were confiscated.
“He said it was the most depressing time in his entire life, that his own country did not trust them,” Lucas said.
Lucas said Tanaka was assigned to other work such as working with county prisoners to blacktop the buildings at the local county fairgrounds. He was later sent to Fort Custer in Michigan and had to shovel coal into the furnaces to keep the barracks warm at night.
While at Camp Custer, Tanaka’s Japanese language skills were tested for possible involvement at the MIS Language School.
“So he was one of only 10% of all those Japanese American soldiers that were tested, only 10% of them had enough Japanese skills that they would even be useful to the Army,” Lucas said. “Only 3% of them were really good and some of them may have studied some years in Japan or something like that. But most of them really needed a lot of extra training, especially military language.”
He trained at the language school from June to December 1942. After graduating from the school, he served in Australia and the Philippines. After the war, he also served in occupied Japan, Lucas said.
Hirata-Dulas said Tanaka interrogated Japanese prisoners of war after graduating from the MIS Language School from 1943 until the end of the war. He also “served as a linguist and interpreter during war crime trials interviewing high-ranking Japanese military leaders in post-war Japan, and served as a vital link between the Japanese populace and U.S. occupation forces.”
Lucas was born in 1949 at a U.S. military base in Tokyo while her father was stationed in Japan. She said her father interacted with high ranking Japanese military officials including Hideki Tojo, the former prime minister of Japan, and Lt. Gen. Masaharu Homma, who commanded the Japanese invasion force in the Philippines and was tried for war crimes including atrocities related to the Bataan Death March and the bombing of Manila.
Tanaka went on to retire from the Army after 20 years of service and later worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 20 years in California. He died in 2012 at the age of 94.
A puzzle
Lucas said she always knew her father had served in the Army and had done linguistics work during World War II. However, even after the information about the MIS Language School was declassified, he did not initiate conversations about his training or what he had done.
“I think he was so conditioned to not talk about what he did,” she said.
While cleaning out his home, Lucas kept any documents or anything that might relate to his military service. She began learning more about Tanaka’s service and work in the last 10 years after his death through reading his own personal notes, articles Tanaka had saved and other sources she found.
“Over the course of time, I sort of put them together in one kind of master document,” Lucas said.
She was approached about being part of the documentary during the summer of 2020. Because of concerns related to COVID-19 she only agreed to be interviewed outdoors, which occurred in the fall, she said.
Lucas said having the chance to share her father’s story gives her a sense of pride as a Japanese American. She was recently invited to talk a second-grade class virtually about the contributions made by her father and other Japanese Americans.
“The most important thing for me is that I’ve learned, things I didn’t know ... even 20 years ago,” she said.
“Armed with Language” can be streamed online at tpt.org after May 17.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
