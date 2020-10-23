Watch Me Create art studio operated in Lakeville for many years
Nicole Knight’s journey to owning two art-related businesses started with buying a filing cabinet.
Through that purchase, she met Sherry Hauck, who had an art studio in downtown Lakeville and was the longtime owner of two art businesses; Cheers & Canvas, an adult paint night experience, and Watch Me Draw, an after school art program for children. Hauck was selling the filing cabinet because she planned to close the studio and sell her businesses, Knight said.
Knight purchased Cheers & Canvas in late 2017 and Watch Me Draw in early 2018. Watch Me Draw’s name has since been changed to Watch Me Create to better reflect the different types of art the business offers. Knight opened a new studio for Watch Me Create in the Tamarack Ridge Center strip mall on Highway 3 in Farmington in July, she said.
Watch Me Create teaches children how complete drawing, painting or sculpting art projects. Its curriculum is offered as school district community education multiple-week classes around the state, including in Lakeville and Northfield, or at birthday parties and other private events.
Cheers & Canvas is mobile and was typically offered at different restaurants for adults before the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Knight, she does not have a background as an artist but she enjoys working with children and she has experience as an entrepreneur.
“When I met (Hauck), one of the things she said was, ‘Well you don’t have to be artistic you just have to be good with people,’ and the next thing you know, I told her I was supposed to buy her business and I bought it,” Knight said.
Knight originally hails from Edina and lived in Orange County, California, for 18 years with her family. While there, she and her husband owned a business that manufactured shopping cart covers and car seat covers for infants and toddlers. She also worked at Trader Joe’s for a time.
Knight and her family moved back to Minnesota and settled in Apple Valley four years ago.
Move to Farmington
After Knight bought the two art businesses, she based them out of her Apple Valley home until she moved into the Farmington studio.
The idea to open a Farmington studio came after she was injured in a car crash in November 2019.
Knight said she started seeking treatment from chiropractor Annie Mickelson at Family Chiropractic, which is also located in the Tamarack Ridge Center. As Mickelson and Knight became more acquainted, Mickelson suggested that she open a studio in a vacant space in the strip mall. Knight said she initially resisted the idea but she eventually signed a lease with the owners in February with the hopes of getting the keys in April.
However, she had to push back opening the studio with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Knight said both of the art businesses basically stopped when COVID-19 hit. Cheers & Canvas couldn’t be offered at restaurants with them being closed. It’s still mostly on hold, though some paint nights have been offered at the Farmington studio. She also could not hold her in-person Watch Me Create classes at the studio for children until it opened in July.
Most of the customers have come to the studio through parents who heard about fun birthday parties their child’s friends had attended there. Children who attend the parties get to sign a ceiling panel and new visitors get to sign the wall too.
“If the kids don’t know about it, then the parents aren’t going to know about it. But once they do, they come back 10 times and they come back the next day,” she said. “Then they bring two friends with them so that’s actually how we’ve been able to stay in business is from word of mouth.
In addition to birthday parties, Watch Me Create also offers movie nights at the studio where participants work on a project related to the movie they’re watching and parent-child classes. The art curriculum is developed in-house by instructors who teach sessions in person or virtually. One of the instructors is Farmington High School ninth-grader Ava Bernatz. She’s helped create some of the projects children work on, Knight said.
The curriculum includes step-by-step projects the instructors teach to children in kindergarten through sixth grade.
“It’s the kids who make up our company, our studio,” Knight said.
The in-person gatherings at the studio are presently limited to 12 people because of COVID-19 health restrictions. Attendees are asked to wear masks, are given their own art supplies to work with and the studio is cleaned between visits, Knight said.
Knight said the limitations on gatherings at the studio have benefited neighboring businesses including BlueNose Coffee and Bourbon Butcher. Parents often grab a meal or a beverage at those businesses while waiting for their children. She’s also trying to work on partnerships with other Farmington businesses to provide more amenities at the birthday parties or private gatherings.
Watch Me Create is also offering a fundraising opportunity to support local schools. She’s working with local PTO groups to offer special art projects for families to purchase.
“For every project that’s sold, we give $5 to the school of their choice,” she said, adding that the projects can be shipped or picked up at the studio.
Watch Me Create is at 20700 Chippendale Ave., Suite 6. For more information about the studio, visit www.watchmecreate.org.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
