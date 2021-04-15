Production touches on dreams of acting
Apple Valley’s Atlee Jensen had aspirations of an acting career as a child.
The memories of that journey became the impetus for a one-woman show that she’s livestreaming with the support of an Edina-based nonprofit theater company.
“Those moments of my childhood where I look back, and I’m able to laugh at myself, and I encourage others to laugh with me because I was very ridiculous,” Jensen said. “Not that I’m not anymore, but I was a very ridiculous wannabe child star.”
Jensen will be starring in “Wannabe: My Life As An Aspiring Child Star,” produced by Morningside Theatre Company. The show will be livestreamed at 7 p.m. April 16, 17 and 18. More information on how to watch the show and purchase tickets can be found at https://tinyurl.com/et4hmwku.
“Wannabe is the complicated, embarrassing, honest, and joyful coming-of-age story of a young girl whose big dreams evolve as she grows into herself,” according to a news release.
The show runs for about one hour and contains limited use of strong language and strobe lights.
Her family moved to Apple Valley in 2002. Jensen’s first experiences with acting began as a Westview Elementary School student when she participated in productions at Giant Step Theatre in Lakeville. She moved on to acting at Valley Middle School and attended high school at the St. Paul Conservatory for Performing Artists. Her siblings graduated from the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District.
“I was always a kid who just wanted to be the center of attention and make people laugh and do silly dances and things like that,” Jensen said. “That’s kind of how I got my start in theater.”
After graduating from high school in 2016, she attended the Boston Conservatory, in Boston, Massachusetts, earning a bachelor of fine arts in March 2020 virtually during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the cancellation of many theater and arts programs because of the pandemic, Jensen said she took a nannying job after moving back home with her parents in Apple Valley. Working with children has helped her stay creative.
She wrote and produced “Wannabe” as part of a class project in college and first performed the show in 2019.
Jensen said she heard from people who saw it that the show resonated with them because it touches on parts of the art industry not often seen by audiences. Those themes included how to stay motivated to create when you’re acting to make a living and not lose the love of the craft.
“We never talked about like how sometimes you don’t want to get out of bed in the morning,” she said. “People always like want to come and see your shows. But then like, you’re not compensated; you like make little to no money.”
Jensen remembers feeling insecure about whether she still loved theater when she graduated, especially when all of the opportunities disappeared with COVID-19.
“The show has definitely evolved as my thoughts and feelings and emotions around being an artist have changed pre-pandemic and now, pandemic and probably post-pandemic, she said.
Her connection with Morningside Theater came through her friendship with Ella Williams, its producer. Williams’ mother, Jane, is the founder of Morningside Theater. Ella and Jensen have been friends since they first met at the Children’s Theatre Company.
“Wannabe” was originally scheduled to tour at the Minnesota Fringe Festival and Boulder, Colorado, Fringe Festival in 2020. After those festivals were canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, Jensen talked to Ella Williams about wanting to do the show and Morningside agreed to virtually produce it.
Jensen said Morningside has provided feedback on the script, technical assistance and the equipment to livestream it. One of the biggest adjustments has been getting used to performing without an audience.
To help with this, they put in cardboard cutouts of audience members like some professional sports have done.
“So when I say a joke or something like that, there’s no laughter. I definitely am getting used to ... no laughter,” she said. “I can keep going because sometimes as a performer, you’re like being fueled and encouraged by the audience.”
The show is being filmed and livestreamed in a space at Edina-Morningside Community Church, which is the home for Morningside Theatre.
Jensen said she hopes Dakota County residents tune into the show because it’s where she had so many memorable experiences.
“If I hadn’t had those as an actor/performer, and also, as an audience member, I don’t think I would have found my passion,” she said. “I’m just so thankful for all of the, like, creative opportunities that there were as a kid, and I just encourage more of them for kids.”
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
