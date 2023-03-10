Story chronicles North Dakota farm woman’s life
Tom Sandhei said his first co-authored book began with a desire for his family to know more about his mother.
About 10 years ago, Sandhei, a Vadnais Heights resident and retired school administrator, began writing the story about the life his mother, Muriel Sandhei.
“I was thinking that she had a pretty remarkable life in many ways and I wanted my grandchildren and future generations to really know her story. So I started writing at about that time,” he said. “So it’s been in the making for a long time.”
What resulted is a new book, “Dust Yourself Off: The Gravel Road to a Good Life,” which he co-authored with Apple Valley resident and personal historian Tricia Velure. The book, published by North Dakota State University Press, went on sale March 1.
The book describes Muriel’s life in Fort Ransom, North Dakota and that of her family “through farm life during the settlement period, World War I, Great Depression, World War II and the 1950s,” according to a news release.
“I would say that people in Minnesota who grew up on a farm or had parents or grandparents who grew up on a farm will identify with this story. That’s part of the reason it was published,” Velure said. “It became not just Tom’s family’s story, but this family story of so many other people who grew up in this part of the world, and have those rural experiences, tiny towns, farms, and that is the story we got to tell.”
Partnership formed
Sandhei, who also has three sisters, grew up in Fort Ransom. Velure spent her childhood in Kathryn, North Dakota. The two communities are less than 20 minutes from each other. Decades later they would meet after they had both relocated to the Twin Cities.
They were connected in 2019 by a woman Sandhei went to church with after she had read a newspaper article about Velure and her business, Storyography by Tricia, which helps seniors share their life history with family members.
Sandhei said he was stuck in his project to record his mother’s story and that changed after he met Velure. He added he had a good chronology of events but his draft needed a lot of polishing and gaps filled in.
“That’s when I asked Trisha to help me and so she got kind of hooked on the story,” he said.
Velure said Sandhei “hired” her the same day they met. They hit it off instantly and there was an immediate trust between them. Both of them also have Norwegian heritage.
“If I didn’t think I could help him finish his story I wouldn’t have offered but ... it was just meant to be; Tom’s knowledge of the place, and the story and my knowledge, my historical knowledge, and then our joint awareness of what it was like to live in that place. It just was a natural fit,” she said.
The story
According to Sandhei and Velure, Muriel was forced to leave home at age 19. She experienced death and tragedy in her 20s and 30s and she challenged the traditional norms for farm women of her day. Velure said the timing of the book’s release during March, which is Women’s History Month, was not planned.
“It was not many times Muriel fell down. It was about how many times she got back up again, and the way in which she got up,” Velure said.
Sandhei described his mother as being an optimistic, fun-loving and resilient person.
“She was just 21 when I was born and so sometimes I feel like I kind of grew up with her,” he said. “She was a very fun mom but also tough. She could freeze up the windows with one look.”
The book follows Muriel’s life from her childhood through her 40s, Velure said. Sandhei added that in her later years, his mother and stepfather moved to Valley City, North Dakota, where she worked as a pastry chef at Valley City State College, now known as Valley City State University. She retired in 1986 and lived in Valley City until her death in 2004 at age 82.
In addition to describing Muriel’s life, the book also details the cultural and historical context of what was happening in the world during that time. Velure said as an example, during World War II, Norway was occupied by the Germans so many Norwegian Americans sent money to try and help family they still had there.
“Our general approach was Tom would write the chapter and I would take that chapter and grow it,” she said, adding that Sandhei focused on his family’s details while she added broader historical and cultural information.
They worked on the manuscript for two years and sent it to NDSU Press April 1, 2021.
“Dust Yourself Off: The Gravel Road to a Good Life,” is available for purchase at ndsupress.org, Amazon and booksellers and libraries with regional offerings.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
