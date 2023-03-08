During the year Floyd Skinner was born, gas cost 14 cents a gallon, the electric drill was invented and Woodrow Wilson was president.
That was in 1917. Skinner celebrated his 106th birthday on March 7 with a birthday party at Ecumen Seasons at Apple Valley, where he currently resides. His daughter, LaVonne Dea, son-in-law, Bill, and grandson, Kole, were present with other Ecumen residents and staff to honor Skinner.
“He’s made a great impact on all of us here and kind of led the way for all the new residents that have come along,” said Mary Walters, Seasons at Apple Valley executive director. “He always has had a positive attitude and strives to make this place his home and he’s made us all feel home and welcome.”
The birthday event consisted of cake, live accordion music and 106 images of Skinner hidden through Ecumen Seasons. The decorations were yellow which is Skinner’s favorite color, and staff and residents wore buttons with his photo.
When asked what the secret is to living 106 years, Skinner said, “Keep breathing.” Walters said he’s Seasons at Apple Valley’s oldest resident and one of its first residents.
Skinner grew up in southern Minnesota and lived in multiple places including Minneapolis, Seattle, Washington, Bloomington and later in Apple Valley, according to Dea. Skinner said he’s been a resident of Ecumen Seasons at Apple Valley for 12 years.
He is the father of four children and has three grandchildren.
Skinner worked in the aviation industry for 32 years and retired as a supply clerk. He had his private pilot’s license, Dea said.
He enjoyed photography and his favorite subject was flowers. He traveled extensively, visiting places including Mexico, Greece, China, Nepal, India, Thailand, Norway, Denmark, Ireland, Portugal, Morocco, Israel, Taiwan and Japan.
Dea said her father continues to remain active during this stage of his life. He plays cribbage each week with one of his friends from church. He’s an avid reader of newspapers, a daily devotional and magazines.
Walters said Skinner has meals with residents and also participates in a Bible study and men’s group. She added he’s a kind-hearted person. “It’s inspiring to see how optimistic he is and how positive he can be with just perspectives on life and the things that he’s been through,” she said.
