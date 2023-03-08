av floyd 106th 1 web.jpg
Floyd Skinner, a resident at Ecumen Seasons at Apple Valley, gets a look at his 106th birthday cake on March 7.

 Photo by Patty Dexter

During the year Floyd Skinner was born, gas cost 14 cents a gallon, the electric drill was invented and Woodrow Wilson was president.

That was in 1917. Skinner celebrated his 106th birthday on March 7 with a birthday party at Ecumen Seasons at Apple Valley, where he currently resides. His daughter, LaVonne Dea, son-in-law, Bill, and grandson, Kole, were present with other Ecumen residents and staff to honor Skinner.

The decorations and cake for Floyd Skinner’s March 7 106th birthday celebration were yellow, which is Skinner’s favorite color.
Floyd Skinner’s 106th birthday celebration included live accordion music at Ecumen Seasons at Apple Valley on March 7.
Floyd Skinner, a resident of Ecumen Seasons at Apple Valley, turned 106 years old on March 7.

