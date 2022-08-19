Proposal could add deputy chief, eliminate captain rank
The Apple Valley Police Department’s command structure could see changes such as adding a deputy chief position if it receives City Council approval.
The Police Department is proposing to eliminate its existing captain rank and replacing it with a deputy chief, two lieutenant positions and possibly a third lieutenant position in the future, according to a presentation Police Chief Nick Francis made to the council Aug. 11.
Francis said the proposed changes stem from feedback the department received during the process of hiring a new chief to replace former Chief Jon Rechtzigel after he retired earlier this year.
A tentative timeline indicated that proposed changes to pay and the benefit plan could happen as soon as Aug. 25 followed by posting the positions for consideration on Aug. 29.
A promotional process could occur from Sept. 19-23 with positions being recommended to the council on Oct. 13. The newly promoted employees could assume their duties in late October or early November. However, the timeline is dependent on staffing needs, Francis said.
“That’s depending on our overall staffing numbers and we’re not going to deplete our patrol response until we have (an) appropriate number of staff members to fill that in,” he said.
Francis reviewed the history of the department’s command structure, which largely remained unchanged for the past 20 years. Apple Valley’s existing command structure has a chief, two captains and an administrative assistant and multiple sergeants who each have a variety of duties that have changed over time. In 2002, the department had eight sergeants, and the department currently has nine.
Emerging trends in law enforcement have increased administrative demands in the department and some changes have escalated the past two years with the COVID-19 pandemic, regional unrest and “the need for instant answers,” Francis said.
“Historically, the police department has relied on patrol sergeants to conduct many administrative duties such as purchasing, fleet management, scheduling, and training. These duties have reduced the ability of these supervisors to be on the street, responding to calls with the patrol officers working,” Francis wrote in his Aug. 11 report to the City Council. “As we experience a large amount of turnover and early departures from our department, our newly hired police officers will benefit from closer mentorship and supervision by our sergeants.”
Francis said the two biggest liabilities and risk in police work are a failure to train and supervise a younger workforce. He added the new structure would move more administrative duties from the sergeants to the lieutenants.
“It’ll create a rank structure more in line with (the) department’s size and growth. The sergeant schedule will better be able to accommodate training and vacation requests,” he said. “And again, the sergeants as a force multiplier for 911 responses; these calls get more and more complex, and we’re trying to slow things down. ... You really need that experience out there.”
Francis said having a deputy chief can provide for a more smooth succession for a new chief. When the police chief position was posted this past spring, both captains applied for the position and made the decision difficult for the City Council, he added.
Council members said they were supportive of the proposed changes.
“You got the feedback from the team during the interviews leading up to the police chief selection. You acted on it. That says something to your staff as well; that you’re listening and willing to make some changes to hopefully make their jobs, I won’t say easier because I’m not sure easier ever exists in your world, but at least better,” Mayor Clint Hooppaw said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
