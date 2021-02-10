The Apple Valley Police Department has been seeing more reports of illegal dumping in recent months.
The department said in its Jan. 27 edition of its “Off the cuff” newsletter that the department has received “an unusual amount” of reported discarded items in one area of the city over the last six months.
“It has become such a problem that extra investigative measures have been taken to catch the people doing it. Extra patrol and surveillance, hidden cameras and a plea to residents nearby to watch for and report suspicious activity are just a few examples of how the Police Department is responding to this issue,” the department said. “Any parties caught discarding items on public property are subject to a misdemeanor citation for Illegal Dumping.”
Capt. Greg Dahlstrom said there have been 27 complaints from June 2020 to December 2020. There were 37 incidents for the entire year last year, so there was a marked increase during the last half of 2020.
Most of the increased illegal dumping has been in the northern part of the city, near the area of 127th Street and Germane Avenue, Dahlstrom said.
According to the department, the discarded items are usually larger furniture pieces that are not included in regular garbage pickup and fees are charged to have them hauled away or discarded at the dump.
The city’s response to these calls include having the streets department pick up the discarded items and dispose of them. Dahlstrom said more recently, appliances, furniture and other household items have been illegally dumped. One specific incident occurred at the end of October, which involved a couch that was dumped in the right-of-way on Germane Avenue.
“Not only does this cost the City in the form of employee time but also in the form of extra fees charged by our garbage hauler,” the police department said in the newsletter.
According to information provided by the public works department, the removal of the dumped items has cost the city over $1,500.
– Patty Dexter
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.