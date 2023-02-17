Will be used to improve safety, communication
The Apple Valley Police Department now has a new tool that’s expected to improve patrol officer safety and communication with the public to help de-escalation efforts.
In December, the department purchased a new robot called the 4Sight from Tactical R/C, a Lakeville-based company founded by former police officer Shawn Mahaney.
Robots have been used in law enforcement for several years, but primarily in specialized units such as special weapons and tactics teams or bomb units. These more specialized robots are also expensive, often costing $10,000 or more, said Apple Valley Police Sgt. Adam Tschida.
“They make a big difference. They kept us safer. I’ve spent a lot of time on the SWAT team using robots,” he said.
The 4Sight was about $2,600 for the Apple Valley Police Department to purchase.
“We did not receive special funding for it; it was out of our operations and equipment budget,” Tschida said.
Tschida has had experience with being on calls where a robot was used as a member of the South Metro SWAT team in Dakota County. He said conversations in Apple Valley about the need to get a robot began during the spring of 2022 and went into the summer.
He said the idea came from a number of calls Apple Valley has had where officers are “almost having to choose between their safety and doing their job effectively.” From his experience with the South Metro SWAT Team, Tschida believed adding a patrol robot would be beneficial for the department.
“There are several types of calls or incidents where having this tool, I think will be very valuable,” he said.
According to Tactical R/C’s website, the 4Sight is 6.75 inches in height, 14 inches in length and 11 inches in width. A mount at the front of the robot allows for a cell phone or a police body camera to be held in place so the operator can see where the robot is going or initiate a video call with a person. It has four large wheels that allow it to move over a variety of terrain or surfaces.
A user can operate the robot with a remote control and the range has been tested to 400 feet line of sight outdoors and 300 feet line of sight indoors, though the indoor range can vary depending on the composition of the structure, the company’s website states.
The robot will be useful in situations with a potentially dangerous, armed person. Instead of sending an officer into a building first, the robot can be deployed to check an area or officers can use the robot to watch a certain location from a distance, Tschida said.
Tschida said the robot can also be used when the department responds to calls where a person is experiencing a mental health crisis. In those circumstances, sometimes an officer showing up can escalate the situation. In those cases, the robot can be sent in to attempt a safer method of communication between the officer, negotiator or mental health professional and the individual by video chat on the cell phone.
“Until very recently, all our negotiations between a crisis negotiator and the suspect or subject of an operation have been voice call only,” he said. “Video calling was not a thing in the past. Well, just recently we have had success using video.”
The department’s staff have all gone through training on how to operate the robot as well as the department’s policies for its use. The robot’s main focus is to be a tool for safety and communication and not for investigative purposes.
“It can go where an officer can legally go; it cannot go where an officer cannot legally go,” Tschida said.
Tschida said he hopes to eventually purchase a second robot to have a back up unit and so another one is available for use if the first one is out on a call.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
