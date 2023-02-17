avlv police robot 2 web.jpg
Buy Now

The 4Sight robot is made by Tactical R/C, a Lakeville-based company founded by former police officer Shawn Mahaney.

 Photo by Patty Dexter

Will be used to improve safety, communication

The Apple Valley Police Department now has a new tool that’s expected to improve patrol officer safety and communication with the public to help de-escalation efforts.

avlv police robot 1 web.jpg
Buy Now

Apple Valley Police Sgt. Adam Tschida demonstrates how the department’s new 4Sight patrol robot operates inside the Police Department’s headquarters on Feb. 9. The robot has a mount that allows a cell phone or police body camera to be attached to the front.
avlv police robot 3 web.jpg
Buy Now

The 4Sight Robot is operated with a remote control that comes with a mount to allow a cell phone to be attached.

Tags

Load comments