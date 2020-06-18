Chief: Department doesn’t train with the use of chokeholds
Apple Valley Police Chief Jon Rechtzigel said the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis was a tragedy and a “punch in the gut to all of us.”
On June 11, the City Council heard an overview of the department’s use-of-force policies.
Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died during a May 25 arrest in which officer Derek Chauvin restrained him by kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
Rechtzigel said immediately after Floyd’s death, the department was in contact with its culturally diverse partners and other stakeholders to have open lines of communication and ensure their questions about the department were answered.
“All of our officers put on a badge to help people. They want to go out and make a difference and they want to help people,” he said. “There’s a lot of anger, outrage and disappointment in this country right now and we’re going to have to work through it.”
Use-of-force policies
The department has received a lot of positive messages but there have also been a lot of questions, Rechtzigel said.
One of the messages the department received was a request to pledge to eight recommendations from #8CANTWAIT, a police reform project of Campaign Zero.
#8CANTWAIT calls for banning chokeholds or strangleholds, also known as a lateral vascular neck restraint. Rechtzigel said he’s been with Apple Valley police for 33 years and the department has never trained with the use of chokeholds. The department doesn’t recommend using them.
“It’s in our policy the only reason an officer can ever use a chokehold would be if they were in a deadly force encounter; that was the only thing they could do,” he said. “I haven’t seen one used by any of our officers.”
The reform project recommends requiring the use of de-escalation techniques. The Apple Valley Police Department does a lot of training in de-escalation and has increased training with these techniques since a mandate in 2018. Some of that has involved scenario-based training, Rechtzigel said.
Any time there’s a confrontation with a person, Apple Valley officers always try to use verbal commands, Rechtzigel said.
The campaign calls for a required warning before shooting. Rechtzigel said the department’s training has always included using verbal commands in any situation, including during firearms training.
“We’re always giving verbal commands. Most of them you can get compliance,” he said. “Even if you don’t get that compliance you still want to be giving that person clear commands so they know what you’re trying to do if you have to take someone to the ground.”
Police departments are recommended by the campaign to exhaust all other means before shooting. Rechtzigel cited state statute, saying officers are only justified to use deadly force to protect themselves or another from apparent death or great bodily harm.
The campaign says officers have the duty to intervene when another officer is using an unreasonable amount of force for the circumstances. Apple Valley’s policy requires officers to perform their basic duties in a competent manner. Not intervening in a situation of unreasonable force would be considered incompetence on the job, Rechtzigel said.
“Our officers are required to do the right thing while they’re out on a call. We have not had issues with our officers getting heavy handed, using excessive force,” he said. “But they know they’re going to be held accountable for the actions of their partners if they don’t intervene.”
A ban on police shooting at moving vehicles is recommended by #8CANTWAIT. Rechtzigel said the department has never trained to shoot at moving vehicles. An exception would be a situation that allows for the use of deadly force.
The campaign calls for a requiring “use of force continuum.” Rechtzigel defined the use of force continuum as matching a level of force with the actions of a subject. He said this technique of policing is obsolete because officers are now trained to think carefully and appropriate respond to dynamic situations that can quickly change.
“All of those things are valid but you don’t go sequentially in line. If you get out on an active scene and someone is wielding a knife, you have to meet that threat,” he said “There’s going to be verbal commands, but you’re going to have to meet it with an appropriate level of force.”
Rechtzigel added that the use of force continuum is no longer required by the department’s licensing agency, the Minnesota Peace Officer Standards and Training board.
The campaign calls for requiring comprehensive reporting when force is used by an officer. The Apple Valley Police Department has a use of force report that an officer must complete any time they’re using force. That report is reviewed by an immediate supervisor the use of force instructor, the division captain and the chief, Rechtzigel said.
Engagement
The department’s presentation to the City Council also highlighted the department’s hiring practices, comprehensive training plan for officers, partnerships with community organizations to find alternatives to adult detention provide more holistic services to meet residents’ needs and community outreach efforts.
The department attempts to educate the public about its operations through several avenues including events like Blue at the Zoo and Night to Unite; programs including Neighborhood Watch, Citizens Academy, Teen Police Academy and Police Explorer Post No. 571; social media outreach and its “Off the Cuff” newsletter; its annual report; participating in the “In the Line of Duty” cable program and having school resource officers working in District 196.
The department is also involved with the Tazel Institute, a program that works to educate and expose young African American men to the inner workings of businesses from different industries, Rechtzigel said.
The council members offered praise to the department for its work and service in the community. Council Member Tom Goodwin suggested the department present the information again during a regular council meeting, because initial the presentation was given during a workshop, which is generally not recorded or rebroadcast.
Mayor Mary Hamann-Roland said the Apple Valley Police Department is not perfect but it’s one of the best she’s experienced in any place she’s lived.
“What I love about this department is this if there’s something that has challenged us they’re not afraid to tackle that situation and figure out what’s the best way to solve it,” she said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
