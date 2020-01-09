Employees to get 3 percent wage increase in 2020, 2021
Apple Valley police officers now have a new two-year contract.
On Dec. 26, the Apple Valley City Council approved the new contract with Law Enforcement Labor Services Local No. 71.
Apple Valley Human Resources Manager Melissa Haas said she was notified by the LEIS Local No. 71 on Dec. 13 of the union members’ affirmative vote for the contract.
“The approved 2020-2021 agreement covers 43 currently budgeted police officer positions,” she said.
The contract runs from Jan. 1, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2021. Officers will get a 3 percent increase in wages in 2020 (effective Dec. 21, 2019) and in 2021 (effective Dec. 19, 2020). The city said LELS staff and representatives “conducted multiple meetings and bargained in good faith to reach the recommended agreement.” The changes in the contract are consistent with the approved 2020 budget and proposed 2021 budget.
The city noted the following changes with the new contract:
• Under the contract, a “wellness compensation” of 2.5 percent is added to the base pay in 2020 and a section is “eliminated as an incentive and replaced as a requirement with a one-time irrevocable opt-out available for grandfathered employees,” according to Dec. 26 City Council documents. • The maximum city contribution to group health benefits will be the same amount as has been approved for unrepresented employees. The annual uniform allowance will increase by $50 in 2020, the report said.
• Under holidays, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are “added to double-time holidays if four or more hours of the shift occurs on the holiday (consistent with the sergeants’ agreement language),” according to the city.
• For resignations, an employee is required to provide 14 calendar days advance written notice to resign in good standing and receive payment for unused annual leave hours. Employees who give a minimum written notice six months in advance of resigning will receive a one-time cash payment of $1,000 on their final paycheck. An employee who provides a written notice a minimum of at least three months (less than six months) before resigning will get a one time cash payment of $500 on their final paycheck, the city said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@ecm-inc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.