The Apple Valley Police Department reported that some residences were damaged by bullets from reported shooting incidents on Sept. 3.
Capt. Nick Francis said there were no injuries sustained in any of the incidents and the suspects are unknown.
Apple Valley officers were dispatched to the 7600 block of 142nd Street West for a weapons complaint at 11:40 p.m. Sept. 2. The caller reported that gun shots were fired in the area, but responding officers did not locate any injuries, damage or evidence of a shooting, Francis said.
Officers responded to the same area on a report of bullet damage to a residence at 6:46 p.m. Sept. 3.
“A homeowner reported finding damage to his garage door and his vehicle which was parked inside the garage,” Francis said. “Officers found several areas of damage consistent with bullet holes and recovered bullets and shell casings in the area. Officers cleared the scene after collecting the evidence.
Officers were dispatched to the same area a second time the same day at 8:38 p.m. on a report of shots fired at a residence. Officers arrived and met with a witness who reported “a number of shots” were fired into his residence along with other adjoining units of the townhome structure, according to Francis.
“One of the affected units appeared to be the primary target of the shooting as it sustained a vast majority of the shots. Officers attempted to make contact with anyone inside and did not receive an answer. Because of the amount of damage to the unit and the likelihood of injury to anyone inside, officers forced entry into this unit to ensure there were no victims in need of medical attention,” he said. “The unit was unoccupied. Officers and detectives processed the scene and recovered a number of bullets and shell casings from numerous units in the townhome complex.”
Francis said a combination of 9 mm and 40 mm shell casings were located on both of the Sept. 3 calls. Officers found approximately 10 areas of damage on the first call and about 30 areas of damage on the second call.
“I say approximately because the exact number is difficult to determine due to ricochets or bullet skips,” he said.
Francis said the investigation into the incidents remains active.
