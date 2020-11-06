Apple Valley police officers had multiple interactions over the last year with the man suspected of shooting two people on Nov. 4.
Capt. Nick Francis said the department "has dealt with the suspect a number of times over the past year for mental health-related concerns." The department has seven police reports and "a number" of other calls that did not generate reports.
"We believe the suspect's mental health challenges were a big factor in this incident. It's a great opportunity to remind the public that we are participating in a pilot program with Dakota County Community Services on our co-responder program," he said. "We have a mental health professional working out of our office. As mental health-related calls continue to rise in our community, having this professional resource is a great service to provide to our community."
Apple Valley officers were dispatched at 8:42 p.m. Nov. 4 to the Morningview condominium complex at 7600 157th Street W. on a weapons call. Multiple callers reported a man in the hallway of a condominium building with a handgun and some of the callers reported hearing gunshots, according to an Apple Valley Police Department news release.
Responding officers found a man in the hallway of the building with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers, paramedics and fire personnel provided emergency care and the man was transported to a hospital. He is expected to survive, police said.
Police checked a nearby condo and found the body of a second victim, a deceased woman. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the woman on Nov. 6 as 52-year-old Faye Elizabeth Brown. She died of a gunshot wound to the torso at 8:43 p.m. Nov. 4 and the manner of death is homicide, the medical examiner said in a news release.
Officers on the scene received information on a male suspect residing in the apartment building. A warrant was executed at his condo and police entered. The male suspect was found deceased in the apartment from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
Francis said the suspect and victims all lived in the same condominium complex in different condos.
As of Nov. 6, authorities have not released the names of the suspected shooter or the other victim.
