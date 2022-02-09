The Apple Valley Police Department will continue to have access to a program that provides a coordinated response to mental health-related calls for service.
The City Council approved on Jan. 27 an agreement with the city of Rosemount and Dakota County for the law enforcement and community services coordinated response program.
The program began as a pilot in 2018 among Dakota County Community Services and the South St. Paul and West St. Paul police departments. Dakota County Community Services looked at expanding the program to other cities in 2019.
The Apple Valley and Rosemount police departments wrote a proposal to have a licensed mental health professional serve as a shared response between the two departments. The proposal was accepted in early 2020 but implementation was delayed with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Despite the challenges of the pandemic, Dakota County was successful in hiring and housing a licensed clinical social worker in our department,” Apple Valley Police Capt. Greg Dahlstrom wrote in a Jan. 27 city report. “The partnership has proved invaluable with a number of highly successful cases. The department finds value in this program and would like to continue the program. This agreement allows for our departments to operate the coordinated response program through June 30, 2022.”
The licensed mental health professional is an employee of Dakota County with no cost to the Apple Valley Police Department. Apple Valley officers from the department’s community impact unit work with the mental health professional on calls and follow up efforts.
