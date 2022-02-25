Jon Rechtzigel prepares to hand over the reins
Jon Rechtzigel didn’t have immediate aspirations for a law enforcement career when he entered college.
Over 30 years later, Rechtzigel is preparing to retire from the police profession. He said he has been thrilled with the opportunities he received in Apple Valley, where he’s spent the entirety of his career.
“Pinch me. My career has been a dream,” he said. “I end up a chief of a department like Apple Valley.”
Rechtzigel, 58, recently announced his intent to retire as chief effective March 31. The city is pursuing an internal hiring process to find his replacement.
Rechtzigel grew up in South St. Paul and there were no strong ties to law enforcement in his family. He started his college education at Hamline University not knowing what he wanted to pursue.
He decided to try law enforcement after thumbing through some text books of a friend who was going down that path. He transferred to Inver Hills Community College, earning an associate’s degree before he was hired with the Apple Valley Police Department in 1987. He also holds a bachelor’s degree from Concordia University and master’s degree in police leadership from the University of St. Thomas, and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.
Apple Valley was the first place he interviewed with and it “really struck a note” with him.
“When the opportunity came up for Apple Valley, I saw that this is a place you can go and stay,” Rechtzigel said. “It’s still growing, there’s gonna be opportunities and you got in the door.”
Rechtzigel and his family first lived in Eagan and later moved to Apple Valley. He and his wife, Carol, have two adult children, Nicole and Mitchell.
Rechtzigel started as a patrol officer for the first 10 years of his career. At that time, Apple Valley’s population was about half of the current size and there were still a lot of wide open spaces, he said.
Over his career, he’s served in various positions on the force including detective, sergeant and investigative sergeant and being a member of a local special weapons and tactics team made up of suburban law enforcement agencies.
He was promoted to captain in 2005 and was appointed as interim chief after longtime Chief Scott Johnson retired in December 2011. The city hired Rechtzigel as Apple Valley’s sixth police chief in 2012 after receiving 39 applications and interviewing three other finalists who worked for other agencies in Owatonna, Cannon Falls and Burnsville.
Rechtzigel said Johnson encouraged his staff to further their education and he learned a lot under his leadership.
“Under Scott I really learned one area that I needed to learn a lot about was budgeting. Scott was a guru at budgeting,” he said.
Throughout his career he learned things each step up along the way. The department had good leaders who “set a good example and would help. (If) you had questions, they would always answer the questions,” Rechtzigel said.
Today there are more than 60 employees, including more than 50 sworn officers working in Apple Valley, Rechtzigel said.
“As far as our delivery services, I mean, we’ve been cutting edge for a long time ... for a suburb,” he said.
Some examples Rechtzigel cited were the department being an early adopter of investigative techniques with computer forensics; working with other agencies in law enforcement, Dakota County and the court system to help integrate mental health professionals into police response and the department not allowing training with certain techniques for use-of-force.
Rechtzigel said law enforcement has gotten better at helping officers deal with and process difficult cases and scenes they respond to. Now it’s regular practice for them to meet to debrief and allow officers to discuss how they’re coping.
“Dealing with those things, years back, you just soaked it up. And I remember, way back on the road, when I handled some of those things with children, a lot of times you’re able to block it out,” he said. “But every once when there’s one of those where, for whatever reason, you personalize it and that makes it very difficult.”
However, the variety of the job is what Rechtzigel said he’s enjoyed about it and something he will miss when he retires.
When asked about why he’s retiring now, Rechtzigel said it’s something he’s thought about for a while. But two years ago, with the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest he didn’t believe it was the right time to go yet.
“We were solid, but I was not going to leave during that time, with all that uncertainty, because I figured I served a purpose and because I could be here,” he said. “First of all, I had the experience. I had been through quite a few things through the years, so I could offer leadership.”
Rechtzigel said now he and his wife have reached a point where they want to spend more time with their children, travel and do other things they enjoy while they’re physically able to. In his off time he enjoys spending time at the cabin, fishing and traveling.
He’s not sure yet if he will stay fully retired or eventually get another type of job. He’s just looking forward to the next chapter, he said.
“I’ll be close to 35 years when I retire, which is pretty long in law enforcement. ... I don’t have any regrets. I don’t have any aspirations to go elsewhere. (I) stayed here, because I like it here,” he said. “It’s a good place. I hope I’ve done my part to make it a little bit better.”
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.