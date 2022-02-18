City moving forward with internal hiring process
Apple Valley will have a new police chief in the coming months.
Chief Jon Rechtzigel, who has been in the role since 2012, has announced his intent to retire effective March 31. He’s worked for the Apple Valley Police Department since 1985 and for his entire law enforcement career.
The City Council discussed what the process would look like for recruiting and hiring a new police chief during a Feb. 10 work session.
“We couldn’t be happier that he chose to spend his entire career with us and the Apple Valley Police Department. (He) certainly has worked through the ranks and has done some pretty amazing things and built a team with our Police Department, and it is exceptional,” City Administrator Tom Lawell said. “So, he can be very proud of what he has accomplished here. But we have to turn our attention to what comes next.”
Lawell said the process will need to involve updating the chief job description and position profile, which were planned to happen by Feb. 16 with the position being advertised on Feb. 17. Under the tentative timeline, the deadline for candidates to submit applications will be Feb. 25 with review of those applications happening through March 4.
Depending on the number of candidates, interviews could happen between March 9 and 11 with a final selection potentially as early as March 17 and seeking City Council approval on March 24.
City administrators recommended an internal hiring process to find Rechtzigel’s replacement. The city is pleased with the department’s current employees and Rechtzigel has done a “remarkable job” preparing a succession plan, Lawell said.
“We just think the command staff of our Police Department is very solid. We know that by going through an internal hiring process that also opens up promotional opportunities within the department; we have good sergeants, we have good officers,” he said. “It’s something that we don’t always do, an internal (hiring process), but we think in this case, the strength of our department is so strong.”
Lawell said if the council needs more time to make a decision, an acting chief can be appointed for whatever gap period there would be after Rechtzigel’s departure.
“We’re hopeful that this schedule will be workable, and will get us to a decision here before the end of the month,” he said.
All of the council members said they support going forward with an internal hiring process. Council Member Tom Goodwin noted that hiring a consultant to do an external search would be costly.
Council Member Ruth Grendahl said that other employees in the Police Department were allowed to give input during the process to hire Rechtzigel and this should happen again for upcoming hiring process.
Mayor Clint Hooppaw said when Rechtzigel interviewed for the chief position he mentioned one of his goals was to build a department that would continue to succeed after his career was over. Hooppaw said everyone says this but not everyone does it.
“We’ll miss you, but things will carry on and that’s the mark of a good leader. So, thank you,” he said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
