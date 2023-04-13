New patch created with community input
Several years ago, one of Trista Martinez Romero’s sons became interested in collecting law enforcement patches.
Those patches have come from around Minnesota, the United States and abroad.
“We have over 1,000,” she said. Now the family that lives in Burnsville can say its collection includes an autism acceptance patch from the Apple Valley Police Department.
For the first time, members of the Apple Valley Police Department are wearing special patches for Autism Acceptance Month in April. The department is also hosting autism acceptance events throughout the month. More information about the events can be found at www.applevalleymn.gov.
“I think it’s a great program. It’s nice when people listen,” Martinez Romero said. “We like this; we can work together as a community to do things.”
The department’s new autism acceptance patch will be sold by the Apple Valley Community Crime Prevention Association at all of the autism acceptance events and will also be available for a cash purchase at the Police Department throughout April. Each patch costs $10.
Apple Valley Police Chief Nick Francis said the department started working on the project in 2022 after a community member reached out about celebrating autism acceptance. A patch project is not a new concept for police departments as multiple Dakota County agencies have patches related to cancer, he added.
“I think the patch is a visual representation that our department accepts autism, I think we’re unique in that we have some pretty special bonds with some autistic individuals in our community that participate in a lot of our events. But it’s ... also a way for us to promote that acceptance community wide,” Francis said. “If your police department or your city government is a leader in something, I think the rest of the community follows suit.”
Francis said the department is hoping the project will prompt other entities like businesses or the school district to have autism acceptance events.
The department worked with Martinez Romero and Apple Valley residents Kelly Kausel and Cindy Ford on the design of the new patch and planning the autism acceptance events. The department had connections with Martinez Romero and Kausel for several years. Ford was invited to be part of the group after the department initially contacted Kausel and Martinez Romero, Francis said.
Kausel, whose 14-year-old son has autism, said she’s advocated for inclusion and acceptance in the community for several years. Most recently she’s been involved with trying to bring an inclusive playground to Apple Valley. Her son provided some feedback during patch design process. Kausel said there’s a lot of myths about autism. It’s like a rainbow because people with an autism diagnoses fall on different points of the rainbow.
“Whether or not they have ... the diagnosis, that only provides additional tools for them to be successful in life,” she said. “But first, they are a person, they are a human being and they’re just as important as the next person in line.”
Kausel said she believes the acceptance events and the patch project allow for the police to be present in a positive way.
Ford has a 17-year-old son on the autism spectrum and has served with different councils in District 196. She said more people have been identified as being on the autism spectrum and they’re part of the community. It’s time for community to move from awareness to acceptance because autism isn’t going anywhere, she added.
“People on the spectrum are not socially aggressive to engage in order to easily make friends and stuff. But if another kid does make friends with them, it’s like, they balance each other out,” she said. “They can learn from each other and we can learn from each other society wise.”
The group met during the winter and had a patch designed by January. The patches were created and ordered from Emblem Authority, which the department uses for its regular uniform badges. The department ordered 1,000 badges and about half of the department’s staff are wearing the patch on a voluntary basis, Francis said.
Ford believes the design turned out great. She’s hopeful that by wearing the badge, that officers and others can be reminded there’s different ways to approach situations.
“I hope it would change others’ mindsets,” she said.
Kausel said she hopes this project will spur the department to do badges for other types of disabilities or medical conditions.
Martinez Romero hopes the department will consider using the funds raised from the patch project to work with the Minnesota Autism Society or support training for officers to better handle incidents related to mental health or autism. She also would like the project to remove the stigma around autism or other medical issues.
“They deserve the same kind of respect and treatment as everyone else does,” she said.
When asked about the future of the patch project, Francis said the department hopes to build on this and do more events in the future. He added having the input of Ford, Kausel and Martinez Romero was valuable.
“It’s nice to have an opportunity to work on a project together that’s looking forward instead of looking backwards,” he said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.