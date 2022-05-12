Apple Valley could get a new Lincoln dealership if the project gets final approval from the City Council.
The Apple Valley Planning Commission recommended approval of the project during its May 4 meeting.
Apple Ford Lincoln Apple Valley and Gulbrandson Real Estate/Apple Auto Properties are seeking to redevelop 7125 151st St. into a Lincoln dealership site. The plans call for demolishing five existing buildings on the property and replacing it with a new 22,000-square-foot building housing the Lincoln dealership and auto repair facilities.
The project petitioners also initially requested to vacate Gardenia Avenue and part of 151st Street that abuts the property where the project is proposed. That decision will be made by the City Council, which held a public hearing on the matter in March.
“Based on feedback received from the private utility companies, the petitioner revised its vacation request to only request vacation of the northern portion of Gardenia Ave as it abuts the subject site. The right-of-way for 151st St. W. will remain intact, and will be terminated with a cul-de-sac,” the May 4 city report states.
According to the city, the Apple Valley Ford dealership was developed at 7200 150st St. W. in 1992. The city vacated part of the 151st Street right-of-way in connection with that development so it could be platted as an outlot. That outlot was dedicated to the city and was transferred to the city’s Economic Development Authority.
The site would be accessed on the northwest side through a shared parking lot with Ford and the southeast corner of the site through a direct connection to 151st Street West, according to the city.
The city is requiring 50 parking stalls on the site and the proposed plans indicate 123 parking spaces would be provided to allow for customer and employee parking, along with outdoor motor vehicle sales and storage, the city said.
The site plan for the project is dependent on the City Council’s approval of the requested vacation of right-of-way of Gardenia Avenue, according to the city.
“The city will need to make a determination whether or not the right-of-way continues to serve a public purpose,” the report states.
