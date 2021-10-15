Residents can comment at public hearing
Apple Valley residents will have another opportunity to offer feedback about proposed ordinance changes to allow backyard chickens in residential areas.
The Apple Valley Planning Commission is holding a public hearing at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, at the Apple Valley Municipal Center, 7100 147th St. W., to discuss how the proposed ordinance changes would relate to single-family zoning districts.
Community Development Director Bruce Nordquist said there are about 11,000 single-family lots in the city, which include large-lot subdivisions and smaller-lot subdivisions. The Planning Commission may discuss issues such as how big a single-family lot should be to keep chickens and how yards with other structures like a pool, accessory garage or shed should be handled with chickens.
“The character of our single-family zoning districts is different throughout the community,” he said.
The City Council voted last November to direct the Urban Affairs Advisory Committee to revisit an ordinance that currently prohibits residents from keeping chickens in residential neighborhoods after supporters of backyard chickens and some Apple Valley residents asked the city to look at the issue again. Since then, the committee has had multiple meetings to review past practices, how other cities have handled chickens and other research. The committee also held a public hearing in August.
Apple Valley last took formal action on backyard chickens in 2014 when the council voted to affirm a ban on chickens and other farm animals at residential properties. The vote had followed a review of the city ordinance pertaining to household pets and farm animals prompted by residents expressing interest in keeping goats and chickens at their single-family homes. Other Dakota County cities allowing chickens include Lakeville, Farmington, Rosemount, Eagan and Burnsville. All of those cities limit the number of chickens that can be kept, and some cities require residents to get a license or permit before keeping chickens.
According to the city, the draft ordinance changes include:
• permitting chickens to be kept in all single-family zones and institutional zones for school educational purposes;
• prohibiting roosters;
• limiting the number of chickens that can be kept to five hens;
• prohibiting butchering;
• requiring permits to keep chickens without the permission of neighbors;
• setbacks that would not allow a chicken coop in the front yard. The coop and run would have to be closer to the property dwelling than neighboring homes and be 10 feet from the rear and side yard lot lines; and
• not allowing chickens to be free range within a yard and requiring them to be kept in the coop and run at all times.
During its Sept. 28 meeting the Urban Affairs Advisory Committee reviewed the public hearing feedback and affirmed that chickens would not be permitted to be free range. Some residents at the public hearing had asked city officials to consider allowing chickens to be free range in enclosed backyards.
“If you have setbacks, and then you allow free range, well, then you’re allowing the chickens right up to the property line,” Nordquist said.
Nordquist said the Urban Affairs Advisory Committee also affirmed that city staff would use a “three strikes” approach for code compliance as it does with other city code provisions. With the backyard chickens, if a resident does not correct a code violation after three requests, the permit could be withdrawn by the City Council. The person could not reapply for the permit for three years.
“More than 95% of the time, we get compliance on the first request,” he said, adding that fewer than 1% of people generally don’t comply.
The ordinance also would not require chicken owners to get their birds vaccinated. This was a recommendation the city got from the Minnesota Board of Animal Health, Nordquist said.
Residents who are unable to attend the public hearing can submit feedback about backyard chickens via email to Nordquist at Bruce.Nordquist@applevalleymn.gov.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
