Plans call for 98-unit housing cooperative
Apple Valley could see a new senior housing cooperative if the proposed development gets all of the needed city approvals.
The Apple Valley Planning Commission held a public hearing Nov. 6 to consider proposed plans for Applewood Pointe of Apple Valley, a 98-unit senior co-op.
The project plans call for constructing a three and four-story building on a 7.9-acre lot on the northeast corner of Pilot Knob Road and McAndrews Road. A single family home and some out buildings are currently on the property.
Access to the property would be through a 24-foot-wide private street that would intersect McAndrews to the south and Pilot Knob to the west. This would require a “right in, right out” off McAndrews Road and a median constructed on McAndrews to prevent any other turning movements. The other access from Pilot Knob would require an additional turn lane and extending the median, said City Planner Thomas Lovelace.
The plans also include 70 surface parking spaces, 107 underground parking spaces and internal trails on the property for residents.
Lovelace said the project applicant, United Properties, is requesting a rezoning of 10.9 acres from multi-family residential, six to 12 units per acre to planned development; to subdivide the property by plat into one lot and one outlot and a site plan and building authorization to construct the senior cooperative building.
United Properties develops a variety of real estate including office, industrial, retail and senior housing. The company offers three senior housing products – Applewood Pointe, a for-sale cooperative; Cherrywood Pointe, an assisted living memory care community and The Pointe, a 55-plus rental community. The first Applewood Pointe was developed about 15 years ago. There are now 14 locations throughout the Twin Cities, including Eagan, with three more planned in Eden Prairie, Maple Grove and Prior Lake, said Alex Hall, senior vice president of senior housing.
“We’re very excited about the possibility of bringing an Applewood Pointe to Apple Valley,” he said.
Hall said based on their data, they expect the Apple Valley location would be in high demand. When Eagan opened, it had a wait list.
“I would say our last five Applewoods have all been sold out well before opening,” he said.
While it’s not part of the current United Properties application, Lovelace noted that there’s interest in constructing townhomes on the same property as the senior cooperative. A Hanson Builders representative told the Planning Commission the company has partnered with United Properties on some projects and is interested in building seven “villa” homes that are expected to cost $500,000 to $650,000. The target demographic for those homes would be the children of the residents living in Applewood Pointe.
Nearly 10 people spoke during the public hearing. Most expressed concerns about the proposed plans for accessing the development and the neighborhood southeast of McAndrews would get increased pass through traffic from drivers trying to access the property. Other residents said the plans were too dense for the property, asked if the parking would be adequate at the site, inquired about how much light will be emitted or said they are concerned about seeing a three- to four-story building near their backyard.
Planning Commission Chair Tom Melander asked city staff to consider the traffic concerns carefully, since most of the public comment centered on the topic. The Planning Commission did not vote on the plans and is expected to review them again at a future meeting.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@ecm-inc.com.
