New station would be built on same site
Apple Valley Fire No. 2 could be completely replaced under plans being reviewed by the Apple Valley Planning Commission.
The Planning Commission got a first look at plans for improvements at the station on June 15. The commission did not take action on the plans but will be asked to approve a recommendation at a future meeting.
The Fire Department is seeking to make changes at all of the three of its stations for health and safety improvements.
The plans discussed at the June 15 Planning Commission meeting only dealt with Fire Station No. 2.
Fire Station No. 2 was constructed in 1979 at 13995 Galaxie Ave., in the northwest corner of Galaxie Avenue and 140th Street. At the time, the station consisted of four garage bays, an office, a restroom and equipment room. The station was remodeled in 2003 to add a few more offices, a day room, training room, a kitchenette, two more garage bays, a mezzanine space that’s been used for storage and a fitness area.
The Fire Department is proposing to demolish the existing fire station and build a new 30,111-square-foot station with room for training, office and staff areas at the same location.
The new fire station would meet all setback requirements, according to the June 15 city report.
“The proposed building has been oriented on the site to prevent cut-through traffic from Galaxie (Avenue), which has been an issue with the site currently,” the report states.
Access to the site would be farther from the 140th Street and Galaxie Avenue intersection.
“There are currently two access points off of Galaxie that will be combined into a single access farther to the north, distancing it from the intersection,” the city said. “Two access points are existing on 140th (Street). The proposed plan also includes two access points, but similarly to the access points on Galaxie (Avenue) they have been shifted farther from the intersection.”
Planning Commission members asked if the department has similar plans for the other two stations.
Fire Chief Chuck Russell said Fire Station No. 2 would continue to be the city’s central station and the other two stations would be maintained and upgraded as necessary.
“We would not do the same treatments ... at the other two stations. We have no plans for that,” he said.
Planning Commission members expressed support for the preliminary plans.
“Overall, I think, great job from planning, building, mix of materials and balance and design and with the restrictions of the lot space that ... they’re working within,” Commission Member Paul Scanlan said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
