Officials: Proposed change gives flexibility for developers
The Apple Planning Commission has recommended that the City Council consider a special land use designation for a golf course property.
The commission voted on Dec. 4 to recommend approving a proposal by city staff to change the comprehensive land use map designation for the 23-acre Apple Valley Golf course from private recreation to low-density flex residential.
“We feel it provides benefit to the city as well as the residents in the community by allowing for this flexibility in the development. You’re addressing concerns that were conveyed by the public and comments made by the property owner, also comments from the Planning Commission.
The golf course’s owner, Joel Watrud, has been seeking changes to the land use map for the last several months.
His original application requested redesignating 0.5 acres from private recreation to low-density residential, redesignating 14.5 acres from private recreation to medium-density residential and redesignating 8 acres from private recreation to high-density residential.
The nine-hole course at 8661 140th St. W. is on the northwest corner of 140th Street West and Garden View Drive. Land uses adjacent to the property include single-family residential to the north, single-family, two-family and multifamily residential to the west and south, and multifamily to the east, according to the city.
City officials have said there would be some challenges in redeveloping the land because of a pipeline running through the property and wetlands requiring buffers.
Watrud amended his application to remove the high-density request and instead asked that 22.5 acres be redesignated to medium density and 0.5 acres to low density, after the Planning Commission voted in August to recommend denying the requests for medium- and high-density residential and recommend approval of the low-density housing request.
According to the city, low density has three to six units per acre while medium density ranges between six and 12 units per acre.
Land uses for low density include single-family, detached dwellings, duplexes twin homes and townhomes. Medium density uses include townhomes, “other detached single-family dwellings” and low-rise apartments, the city said.
The City Council voted Sept. 26 to direct the Planning Commission to take another look at Watrud’s requests and make a recommendation for an amendment other than high-density residential.
A motion to recommend approving the land use map change for the golf course from private recreation to low-density residential and medium-density residential was defeated by a 3-1 vote at the commission’s Nov. 6 meeting. A third public hearing was scheduled for Dec. 4 because the commission had to consider a lower density designation.
The City Council is scheduled on Thursday, Dec. 12, to vote on resolutions related to affirming the Planning Commission’s Nov. 6 and Dec. 4 decisions and authorizing submittal of the proposed changes to the Metropolitan Council. Look for a follow up story from that meeting on our website or in the Dec. 20 edition.
The Planning Commission was presented with two options to vote on during the Dec. 4 meeting – to recommend changing the golf course from private recreation to low-density residential or redesignating it from private recreation to low-density flex residential.
Lovelace said the low density flex would allow three to eight units per acre and permit the existing property use to continue until it’s redeveloped. The future use would consist of residential dwellings compatible with character of the surrounding neighborhoods.
The flex designation also takes the constraints of the property into consideration, allow a variety of housing types including single-family detached, duplexes, twin homes, townhomes and other types of attached housing, Lovelace said.
Future development would be subject to several conditions. Only single-family and two-family dwellings would be built on parcels directly abutting existing single family or two-family dwellings. No buildings having more than two stories or a maximum height of greater than 35 feet would be constructed. The density of any particular acreage could be increased in areas not directly abutting existing homes if the overall designation of the properties do not exceed eight units per acre, Lovelace said.
Some residents who spoke at the public hearing said they would rather see the property be kept at low-density, but believed that a possible maximum of eight units per acre was better than 12. Others raised questions about the specifics of the low-density flex designation.
Peter Coyle, Watrud’s attorney, said he and his client did not support the city’s proposed options. They do not believe low-density would be an economically feasible for the property. The city is “putting so many bells and whistles” on the low-density flex that the end result is something less than low-density, he said.
“Respectfully we don’t think that’s going to be economically viable and we think that the city will not have met its obligation to provide a reasonable economic use of the property for Mr. Watrud,” he said. “So on that basis we think this is not the right solution and we encourage the city to do more to try to make better use of this property, along the lines of what was previously proposed by the Watrud family.”
Some of the Planning Commission members said they were OK with voting for the flex designation or the low density because both could be workable options. Others said they were struggling with it because there’s no development plan that’s been brought forward. After discussion, the vote to recommend going with the low density flex was unanimous.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@ecm-inc.com.
