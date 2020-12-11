City Council to review proposal
The Apple Valley City Council will have to vote on a new proposed residential zoning district that could be applied to the Apple Valley Golf Course property or other land that is considered for future redevelopment in established neighborhoods.
The Apple Valley Planning Commission voted Dec. 2 to recommend approval to the City Council for a proposed ordinance to create the “low density flex residential” zoning district.
The city is also looking at possibly rezoning the Apple Valley Golf Course property from institutional to the low density flex residential if the ordinance gets final City Council approval.
“A recommendation will be requested from the Planning Commission to rezone the AVGC to LDF at the next Planning Commission meeting of Dec. 16. This was also stated last evening (Dec. 2) to participants. Whatever the action is would be forwarded to be included with the other LDF items with the City Council on Dec. 22,” Bruce Nordquist, Apple Valley community development director said Dec. 3.
According to the city, the proposed zoning amendments would permit a variety of housing types at a density of three to eight units per acre including attached townhomes, detached one-unit townhomes, two-family dwellings and one-family detached dwellings. The zoning district would prohibit buildings from exceeding two stories or 35 feet in height.
“The distinction of this proposed zoning district from other typical residential zoning districts are: Only one-family and two-family dwellings may be constructed on parcels directly abutting existing one-or two-family dwellings,” a city news release says. “The density may be increased in areas not directly abutting existing one- and two-family dwellings as long as the overall density does not exceed eight units per acre.”
Nordquist has previously said the ordinance aims to take a “context sensitive” approach to respecting the density, natural features and character of the surrounding neighborhood. It could be applied to other locations around the city where similar attributes and objectives could apply if a property redevelops. Some examples could include closed school and church locations suitable for housing, agricultural parcels guided for housing that have not yet been redeveloped and underutilized parcels with a mix of commercial uses where housing might be considered on case-by-case basis, he said.
The conversations about low density flex residential began in 2019 after the golf course’s owner Joel Watrud submitted an application to the city to request comprehensive land use plan changes.
The nine-hole course at 8661 140th St. W. is on the northwest corner of 140th Street West and Garden View Drive. Land uses adjacent to the property include single-family residential to the north, single-family, two-family and multifamily residential to the west and south, and multifamily to the east.
On Dec. 12, 2019, the City Council approved sending land use changes related to the 23-acre Apple Valley Golf Course property to the Metropolitan Council for its review. During that meeting the City Council adopted resolutions affirming the Planning Commission’s denial of Watrud’s request to redesignate the property from private recreation 0.5 acres to low-density and 22.5 acres to medium-density residential. The council also approved a resolution to submit a proposal to the Met Council to redesignate the property from private recreation to low-density flex residential.
The Met Council supported the land use map change for the Apple Valley Golf Course on Oct. 28. The Planning Commission held a public hearing on Nov. 4 to receive comments on a proposed new zoning ordinance consistent with the low density flex residential designation.
Zoning public hearing
During the Dec. 2 meeting, the Planning Commission held a public hearing to get public feedback about the proposal to rezone the Apple Valley Golf Course to low density flex residential.
City Planner Tom Lovelace said any time there’s a change in the comprehensive plan designation for a property, the zoning has to be consistent with the new comprehensive plan designation.
“So, if this was to move forward with the rezoning of the property, the next step would also be a regulatory review by the Planning Commission and City Council ... of the subdivision ordinance,” he said.
Some residents who commented in person, virtually and via email at the meeting said the city should still consider purchasing the property to keep it a green space. Others questioned about how the rezoning would work on the property and if any site plans had yet been explored or said it’s a “dangerous precedent” to create new zoning when there’s already zoning for low, medium and high density.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.