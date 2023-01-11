Apple Valley may be getting a new gym if the project receives final city approvals.
The Apple Valley Planning Commission recommended approval of plans related to the construction of a 4,915-square-foot retail building in the Cobblestone Lake area on Jan. 4.
The building would be constructed on a 0.71-acre parcel at the northeast corner of Emperor Avenue and 158th Street West, just south of Caribou Coffee and Clovr Life Spa.
The building would be occupied by two tenants, one a 2,485-square-foot gym. The remaining 1,772 square feet of the building would house a future retail tenant, according to the city’s Jan. 4 report.
Apple Valley City Planner Alex Sharpe told the Planning Commission at its Dec. 7 meeting that the project applicant has indicated to the city that F45 Training would be the tenant in the gym space.
“A major investor of that gym concept is (actor) Mark Wahlberg and he endorses that gym. This is the first entry of F45 to the Minnesota market,” he said.
Sharpe said on Dec. 7 that a number of restaurants had been asking where they could open in the city and he’s referred those restaurants to the applicant as possible tenants for the remaining space.
The Jan. 4 city report says that the site would be accessed with a shared drive off Emperor Avenue and a direct access to 158th Street West.
“The building is oriented to face north with the primary parking field to be shared with the adjoining lot to the north. There are 31 parking stalls provided, which should allow for most uses on the site in combination with the athletic/gym space,” the report states. “A cross access and parking agreement exists with this lot, and the lot to the north that was established at the time of the Cobblestone Lake South Shore Ninth Addition plat.”
City staff is recommending that the applicant consider more pedestrian connections for the site. The site to the north has a sidewalk that aligns with the handicap loading zone at the property. The city will also require the applicant to install a bike rack near the front entrance, the city said.
F45 Training offers 45-minute functional training workouts – a “mix of circuit and (high-intensity interval training) style workouts geared toward everyday movement.” There are over 2,000 studios in 74 countries as of Sept. 30, 2022, according to the company’s website.
