The Apple Valley Planning Commission has given the OK for a restaurant chain specializing in fried chicken.
The Planning Commission recommended approval of plans Nov. 2 related to a Popeyes restaurant proposed for construction in Apple Valley Square off Cedar Avenue.
Apple Valley Minnesota Realty LLC is seeking approval to build a 2,347-square-foot Popeyes restaurant at the northwest corner of Cedar Avenue and 153rd Street West, which is in front of the Aldi grocery store and Burlington retail store.
According to the city, the Planning Commission and City Council previously approved a subdivision of a preliminary plat of the site, but it did not include a Class II restaurant at the time. The preliminary plat was brought forward but the final plat was never filed. Preliminary plats become invalid after one year if a final plat isn’t submitted. The applicant had to start the process again with a new application, which was the Popeyes with a drive-thru.
According to Popeyes website, Alvin C. Copeland Sr. opened the first Popeyes restaurant in 1972 in Arabi, Louisiana, and the first franchise restaurant opened in Louisiana in 1976. Today, the chain has over 2,700 restaurants in the United States and around the world. Minnesota has 17 locations. The site says Popeyes offers “a unique New Orleans style menu featuring spicy chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other regional items.”
Alex Sharpe, Apple Valley planning and economic development specialist, has previously said the site is guided for commercial and zoned as retail business. Class II restaurants are a listed conditional use within retail business zones, which means they are allowed with conditions to mitigating negative effects.
The plans call for primary access to the site being off 153rd Street West and a shared drive on Cedar Avenue to the north.
“No direct access to Cedar Avenue is permitted and no new access points are proposed as part of this development. Popeyes is primarily a drive-through window service restaurant and by code does not generate a need for significant parking,” the Nov. 2 city report states.
Planning Commission members have expressed some concerns with pedestrian traffic in front of Aldi, which has caused backups and the potential for accidents.
“The city engineer has worked with the applicant to propose a pedestrian island/refuge instead of a landscaped island in this area. This will help to direct traffic into the site and reduce conflicts with pedestrian crossings,” the city report states.
