Request for earlier start time for coffee shop granted
The developer of a commercial building currently under construction has gotten support for an earlier start time for a planned coffee shop.
The Apple Valley Planning Commission recommended approval of a new conditional use permit on March 15 for Cider Ridge Marketplace. The original plans approved in 2020 called for constructing a 7,130-square-foot building and subdividing a 35,910-square-foot parcel from the 7.2-acre Hope Church property. The new lot was to share the use of the existing driveway off 145th Street West, with the new building parallel to Cedar Avenue and having a front entrance facing east.
The City Council approved new plans in 2021 after the developer submitted a revised plan to include a coffee shop with a drive-thru on the south side instead of a bank or credit union on the north side of the site. The size of the building was also increased by about 300 square feet to 7,420 square feet and moved north 27 feet from Cedar Avenue.
City Planner Kathy Bodmer said she told the Planning Commission in February the developer, Hempel Real Estate, and property owner, Honeycrisp Holdings LLC, were requesting another conditional use permit for a drive-thru window service in connection with a Class III restaurant at Cider Ridge Marketplace. The last conditional use permit lapsed June 10, 2022. While the review of the building permit was conducted within the one-year time frame, construction of the building was delayed to fall 2022.
Bodmer said the previously approved conditional use permit limited the operation of the drive-thru window to 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and the project applicants were requesting that the hours be shifted earlier to 6 a.m. Other coffee shops have start times of 5 a.m., 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m.
Bodmer said the project applicants believed a 7 a.m. start time would put them at a competitive disadvantage, but the city had concerns about residential zoning being 60 feet from the north parking lot and the building being 130 feet from residential.
Before the March 15 vote, some of the Planning Commission members said they did not see a problem with allowing a 6 a.m. start time. One noted that there’s likely more noise generated by traffic passing by the site on Cedar Avenue than would be by the coffee shop’s drive-thru.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
