Planned improvements for the city of Apple Valley’s Central Maintenance Facility are one step closer to moving forward.
The Apple Valley Planning Commission recommended approval of plans related to the improvements at its Dec. 21 meeting.
City officials say the CMF improvements are necessary to address space inadequacies in different buildings on the CMF property; ADA accessibility issues for employees or visitors and updates for ventilation, employee privacy and overall operations. The projects would be funded through facilities capital improvement project bonds.
The Central Maintenance Facility site is at the southwest corner of 140th Street West and Flagstaff Avenue. The entire site is about 19.4 acres and has a gas pipeline easement bisecting the property that’s about 70 feet wide. This pipeline easement restricts where improvements can be made.
The CMF garage area was built in the 1969. The next major addition done was in 1987. In 2015 a wash bay was added onto the main CMF building as part of a water treatment plant expansion project.
The City Council accepted a needs assessment report in 2019 from Oertel Architects that studied the CMF’s current conditions, code compliance, operational functionality, future growth and needs of the city, according to the Dec. 21 city report.
According to the city, the proposed improvements include constructing a 1,381-square-foot addition to the front office area of the main CMF building’s northwest corner, building a 1,040-square-foot addition on the east side of the garage building for a parks truck garage stall and a 24,818-square-foot vehicle storage south of the wash bay on the main building. The project would also remove the existing warm storage building on the northeast side of the property and replace it with an 18,240-square-foot free-standing fleet maintenance building.
“The project site improvements include creating a dedicated right turn lane off 140th (Street) into the site, removing the northeastern access off of 140th (Street West) to add staff and visitor parking and storm water management improvements,” the report states.
The city originally planned to include a Police Department storage building and an expanded building for the parks department with the other improvements but these items have been put on hold for the time being, Public Works Director Matt Saam said.
“We’re looking at land right now, close to CMF. So we’re not quite ready to bid yet. It would be our hope that possibly in the spring, we could bid if we can secure land for that police facility,” he said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
