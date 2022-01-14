A new industrial building may be going up near Abdallah Candies in Apple Valley.
On Jan. 5, the Apple Valley Planning Commission approved plans related to constructing a 112,170-square-foot industrial building.
The proposed structure would be built on an 8.21-acre site located along the north side of 147th Street West and west of Johnny Cake Ridge Road and the Abdallah Candies facility.
According to the city the site is vacant and has two possible access points off 147th Street West. The building is being proposed as speculative and tenants have not yet been identified.
The proposed building would include 28 potential truck bays though the project applicant has indicated that it’s possible not all of these will be used based on the tenant mix.
The parking demand cannot be fully determined because the site is designed as a speculative development. The applicant presently shows a proof of parking area in the southwest side of the site, according to the city.
– Patty Dexter
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.