Project would redevelop Apple Valley AMC Theatre site
A proposal to redevelop the Apple Valley AMC Theatre site has received the support of the Apple Valley Planning Commission.
CenterPoint Integrated Solution LLC and AP Apple Valley Limited Partnership are proposing to raze the 72,916-square-foot multiscreen movie theater at 15630 Cedar Ave. and construct an 80,000-square-foot materials sales store called Floor & Decor.
The Planning Commission recommended approval of the project on Sept. 21.
Carmike Cinema opened the theater in December 1998, and it was taken over by AMC in 2016, according to the city.
Floor & Decor is a specialty retailer of hard surface flooring, according to its website. Based in Atlanta, it offers tile, wood, stone, related tools and flooring accessories.
According to the city, the AMC Theatre site is guided commercial and zoned as a planned development, which allows for a mix of certain types of neighborhood convenience retail, office, medical, restaurant, commercial recreation, transit-related and institutional uses.
“The proposed use is not listed as a permitted or conditional use. The applicant has requested an amendment to the planned development ordinance to allow for building materials sales a permitted use within Zone 1 of the planned development,” the Sept. 21 city report states.
Permitted uses for the site include convenience stores, offices, day care centers, restaurants, movie theaters, bowling alleys, athletic clubs and on-sale liquor in conjunction with a restaurant, the city said.
The proposed project plans call for razing the movie theater building and to “remove all but the most northerly 128-space parking lot,” the city report says.
The new building’s entrance would face west along Cedar. One hundred thirteen parking spaces would be added along the north and west side of the property. The city is requiring those parking areas to be screened from the views of adjacent streets and residential areas.
“Vehicle access to the site will be from Gaslight Drive via an existing drive aisle and a new driveway. Delivery vehicles will access the site and the receiving docks from the new driveway,” the city said. “The new driveway will also provide indirect access to the customer parking areas. No direct access from Cedar Avenue and 155th Street West will be permitted.”
The Apple Valley AMC Theatre is still operating. When previously asked by the newspaper about when the lease for the theater ends, city officials have said the property seller and buyer both declined to reveal more detailed timing “to retain the integrity of the present open business operations at the AMC Theatre.”
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
