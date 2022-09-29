apple valley amc theatre
CenterPoint Integrated Solution LLC and AP Apple Valley Limited Partnership have an interest in razing the existing 72,916-square foot multi-screen Apple Valley AMC Theatre and constructing an 80,000 square-foot materials sales store called Floor & Decor.

 Photo by Patty Dexter

Project would redevelop Apple Valley AMC Theatre site

A proposal to redevelop the Apple Valley AMC Theatre site has received the support of the Apple Valley Planning Commission.

