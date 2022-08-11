The Apple Valley Planning Commission is supporting a proposal to completely replace one of the city’s fire stations.
The Planning Commission recommended on Aug. 3 approval of plans related to replacing Apple Valley Fire Station No. 2.
The Fire Department is seeking to make changes at its three stations for health and safety improvements. The plans supported by the Planning Commission only deal with Fire Station No. 2.
Fire Station No. 2 was constructed in 1979 at 13995 Galaxie Ave., in the northwest corner of Galaxie Avenue and 140th Street. At the time, the station consisted of four garage bays, an office, a restroom and equipment room. The station was remodeled in 2003 to add a few more offices, a day room, training room, a kitchenette, two more garage bays, a mezzanine space that’s been used for storage and a fitness area.
The Fire Department is proposing to demolish the existing fire station and build a new 30,111-square-foot station with room for training, office and staff areas at the same location.
The Aug. 3 city report says the new fire station would meet all setback requirements.
“The proposed building has been oriented on the site to prevent cut-through traffic from Galaxie, which has been an issue with the site currently. Site access is proposed farther from the Galaxie (Avenue) and 140th (Street) intersection which is safer than the current conditions,” the report states. “There are currently two access points off of Galaxie that will be combined into a single access farther to the north, distancing it from the intersection. Two access points are existing on 140th St. The proposed plan also includes two access points, but similarly to the access points on Galaxie Ave., they have been shifted farther from the intersection.”
The new station would be constructed with environmental features, including low water flow features, water recycling and energy-efficient lighting, that would meet Green Globe certifications. The property would also have conduit for electrical vehicle charging stations, but these are not planned for immediate installation because the building is not expected to be fully staffed for several years, the city said.
Alex Sharpe, city planning and economic development specialist, said the City Council is still discussing budgetary items related to the fire station project so a construction date has not been set.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
