City Council to consider Eagle Pointe
A proposal to build a housing development on the former Apple Valley Golf Course property has received support from the Apple Valley Planning Commission.
The Planning Commission recommended approval for plans related to the proposed Eagle Pointe development during its July 21 meeting.
Joel Watrud, the golf course property’s owner, and J. David Management LLC are seeking to subdivide 22.2 acres to create 78 lots made up of 27 single-family villa lots, 49 townhouse lots, one single-family lot and one lot for common space for open space for private streets, guest parking and stormwater ponds.
The plans call for constructing 27 villa residences and one three-unit, nine four-unit and two five-unit townhome buildings.
The proposal approved by the Planning Commission was a change from the initial request which was seeking to create 82 lots for 53 townhome lots, one single family lot and 27 single-family villa lots along with constructing 27 villa dwellings, one three-unit townhome building and 10 four-unit and two five-unit townhome buildings.
The nine-hole course at 8661 140th St. W. is on the northwest corner of 140th Street West and Garden View Drive. Land uses adjacent to the property include single-family residential to the north, single-family, two-family and multifamily residential to the west and south, and multifamily to the east.
An existing 80-foot wide Northern Natural Gas Co. pipeline easement bisects the property.
In December, the City Council approved an ordinance to create a “low density flex residential” zoning district and voted to rezone the Apple Valley Golf Course property from institutional to low density flex residential.
According to the city, 21 of Eagle Pointe’s single-family villa lots will be adjacent to the single-family homes on the north and west edge of the site. The remaining three villa lots will be located north and south of the pipeline easement.
The townhome lots will vary in size depending on the number of units per building.
“Thirty-three units will be located on the northwest end of the site, between the pipeline easement and 140th Street West. The remaining 16 units will be located at southwest corner of 140th Street West and Garden View Drive,” the July 21 city report says.
A private street intersecting with 140th Street West would provide access to the site, and the intersection would be directly across from the existing intersection for 138th Street and 140th. The private drive intersection would have three lanes with a raised median. One lane would be for entering the site from 140th Street West. The other two lanes would be used for exits with one for only right turns and the other designated as a through and left turn lane.
The private road would be 28 feet wide, and would require approval from the gas company at three spots because of the road crossing the pipeline easement, the city said.
For pedestrian access, a trail will be constructed on the north side of 140th Street West. The applicant will also install an 8-foot wide pathway that will run parallel to the pipeline easement for an internal pedestrian connection.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
