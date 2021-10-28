The Apple Valley Planning Commission plans to weigh in on draft ordinance changes that would allow backyard chickens in residential areas during its next meeting in November.
Apple Valley residents had a second opportunity to give feedback during a public hearing the Planning Commission held Oct. 20. Community Development Director Bruce Nordquist said there are about 11,000 single-family lots in the city, which include large-lot subdivisions and smaller-lot subdivisions. He asked the Planning Commission if lot sizes should be a determining factor for whether residents could keep chickens or if the ordinance should focus on setbacks instead.
The City Council voted last November to direct the Urban Affairs Advisory Committee to revisit an ordinance that currently prohibits residents from keeping chickens in residential neighborhoods after supporters of backyard chickens and some Apple Valley residents asked the city to revisit the issue. Since then, the committee has had multiple meetings to review past practices, how other cities have handled chickens and other research. The committee also held a public hearing in August.
Apple Valley last took formal action on backyard chickens in 2014 when the council voted to affirm a ban on chickens and other farm animals at residential properties. The vote had followed a review of the city ordinance pertaining to household pets and farm animals prompted by residents expressing interest in keeping goats and chickens at their single-family homes. Other Dakota County cities allowing chickens include Lakeville, Farmington, Rosemount, Eagan and Burnsville. All of those cities limit the number of chickens that can be kept, and some cities require residents to get a license or permit before keeping chickens.
According to the city, the draft ordinance changes include:
• permitting chickens to be kept in all single-family zones and institutional zones for school educational purposes;
• prohibiting roosters;
• limiting the number of chickens that can be kept to five hens;
• prohibiting butchering;
• requiring permits to keep chickens without the permission of neighbors;
• setbacks that would not allow a chicken coop in the front yard. The coop and run would have to be closer to the property dwelling than neighboring homes and be 10 feet from the rear and side yard lot lines; and
• not allowing chickens to be free range within a yard and requiring them to be kept in the coop and run at all times.
During its Sept. 28 meeting the Urban Affairs Advisory Committee reviewed the public hearing feedback and affirmed that chickens would not be permitted to be free range. Some residents at the public hearing had asked city officials to consider allowing chickens to be free range in enclosed backyards.
The ordinance also would not require chicken owners to get their birds vaccinated. This was a recommendation the city got from the Minnesota Board of Animal Health.
During the Oct. 20 public hearing, Nordquist said just over 50% of the single-family lots in Apple Valley range between 10,000 and 14,999 square feet. After that 20.65% are between 15,000 and 19,999 square feet; 12.75% are lots less than 10,000 square feet; 10.54% are between 20,000 and 29,999 square feet; 2.64% are lots between 40,000 and over 43,560 square feet, and 2.43% are lots between 30,000 and 39,000 square feet.
Not only do the lot sizes greatly differ, but the location of those different sizes are “highly variable” around the city, Nordquist said.
“The small lots and large lots are all mixed together,” he said. He later added that this diversity in the lot size locations makes it difficult to establish what a minimum lot size might be that would allow for chickens because the same sizes are not grouped together.
Some of the Planning Commission members agreed with Nordquist, saying that setbacks would be a better way to address the issue.
“I think it’s going to be hard to use lot size or zoning too,” Commissioner David Schindler said. “Because as we saw, you know, no matter which way you do it, you’re going to end up with a situation where you’re going to have a street and you’re going to have every other house can have a chicken coop or one person can but the other three neighbors can’t.”
Some of the six community members who spoke during the public hearing brought up concerns including how the ordinance would be enforced; smells from the chickens and whether most people keeping chickens would be responsible owners. Others said they support backyard chickens because they want be able to teach children where their food comes from and other responsibilities from owning an animal and they believe having chickens can bring neighborhoods together.
Nordquist said the Planning Commission will be asked to make recommendations related to the proposed changes for consideration by the City Council at its Nov. 3 meeting.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.