Recommends continuing to only permit them on agricultural properties
The Apple Valley Planning Commission has offered its recommendations for draft ordinance changes that would allow backyard chickens in residential areas.
One of those recommendations is that chickens only be allowed on properties zoned for agricultural use in the city, which is presently permitted in city code. There are fewer than 10 lots in Apple Valley zoned for agricultural.
“I just don’t see how it fits for our community ... We don’t necessarily have to follow suit because one other community is doing that,” Commissioner Paul Scanlan said of allowing backyard chickens in residential areas. “They have their own uniquenesses, just like we do. And I don’t feel as though that ours in this case supports it.”
All of the commissioners expressed that they don’t support allowing backyard chickens beyond properties zoned for agricultural. The vote to recommend that chickens only be permitted on agricultural properties passed unanimously at the Nov. 3 meeting.
Throughout 2021, city staff have been revisiting an ordinance that currently prohibits residents from keeping chickens in residential neighborhoods. The City Council voted in November 2020 to direct the Urban Affairs Advisory Committee to look at the topic again after supporters of backyard chickens and some Apple Valley residents asked the city to revisit the ordinance. The advisory committee and the Planning Commission have discussed the topic at multiple meetings and have held public hearings.
Apple Valley last took formal action on backyard chickens in 2014 when the council voted to affirm a ban on chickens and other farm animals at residential properties. Other Dakota County cities allowing chickens include Lakeville, Farmington, Rosemount, Eagan and Burnsville. All of those cities limit the number of chickens that can be kept, and some cities require residents to get a license or permit before keeping chickens.
Supporters of chickens have said chickens should be allowed in residential areas and be reasonably regulated for care and sanitation practices like other pets. They have also cited locally sourced eggs, educational opportunities for children and positive neighborhood and community building as benefits of keeping chickens.
Residents opposed to chickens have brought up concerns including smell, noise, how the ordinance would be enforced and that residential lot sizes are not large enough to support chickens.
There are about 11,000 single-family lots in the city, which include large-lot subdivisions and smaller-lot subdivisions. Not only do the lot sizes greatly differ, but the location of those different sizes are “highly variable” around the community, according to city officials.
The Urban Affairs Advisory Committee voted 5-2 Oct. 26 to support allowing chickens on all 11,000 single family residential lots. The committee also voted 6-1 to recommend that if the keeping of chickens gets City Council support that the committee’s draft ordinance proposal be the guide to regulating the chickens.
The proposed draft ordinances changes have included:
• permitting chickens to be kept in all single-family zones and institutional zones for school educational purposes;
• prohibiting roosters;
• limiting the number of chickens that can be kept to five hens;
• prohibiting butchering;
• requiring permits to keep chickens without the permission of neighbors;
• setbacks that would not allow a chicken coop in the front yard. The coop and run would have to be closer to the property dwelling than neighboring homes and be 10 feet from the rear and side yard lot lines; and
• not allowing chickens to be free range within a yard and requiring them to be kept in the coop and run at all times.
During the Nov. 3 meeting, the Planning Commission was also asked to make recommendations on potential single family lot size requirements and what the potential setbacks should be if the City Council supports allowing chickens in residential neighborhoods.
The Planning Commission voted unanimously in two separate motions to recommend that 30-foot setbacks be required and that chickens only be allowed on residential lots that are 40,000 square feet or larger.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
