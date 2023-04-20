The Apple Valley Planning Commission is recommending further study on short-term rentals in the city before taking action on proposed amendments to city code that would prohibit them.

The Planning Commission voted 5-1 April 5 to recommend further research about short-term rentals and how other communities handle their regulation if they’re allowed. Vice Chair Paul Scanlan and commission members David Schindler, Keith Diekmann, Philip Mahowald, Becky Sandahl and Jeff Prewitt voted in favor of the motion while Chair Jodi Kurtz was the dissenting vote.

