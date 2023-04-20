The Apple Valley Planning Commission is recommending further study on short-term rentals in the city before taking action on proposed amendments to city code that would prohibit them.
The Planning Commission voted 5-1 April 5 to recommend further research about short-term rentals and how other communities handle their regulation if they’re allowed. Vice Chair Paul Scanlan and commission members David Schindler, Keith Diekmann, Philip Mahowald, Becky Sandahl and Jeff Prewitt voted in favor of the motion while Chair Jodi Kurtz was the dissenting vote.
This action came after a motion to approve recommended changes to the city code failed by a 3-3 vote with Kurtz, Scanlan and Sandahl voting in favor of it and Mahowald, Schindler and Prewitt being the dissenting votes.
According to city staff, the current city ordinance does not allow short-term rentals, like those listed on vacation rental property platforms such as Vrbo and Airbnb, but this is not clearly stated. The City Council discussed short-term rentals during a work session in February and directed staff to amend the current ordinance to provide clarity and ensure that the ordinance is enforced.
“As stated, the city has taken the position that a single-family residence/home is zoned for residential purposes. Renting the house or room(s) within the house to transient travelers is temporary lodging and not utilizing the home as intended as a residence. The rental by the traveler is not for ‘residential’ purposes, thereby the owner is not making that home their residence,” an April 5, city reports states, adding that the city believes short-term rentals are not a permitted use within residential zoning districts.
City staff were requesting approval of an ordinance that would amend the definition of a “dwelling” by defining a short-term rental as those fewer than 30 days in duration. Other revisions include further defining a “residential district” for clarity.
“Defining a short-term rental as those less than 30 days allows property owners to rent their homes as a dwelling and meets the intent that the home is a residence, provided the rental period is greater than 30-days, and property is registered with the city’s police department,” the report states.
During the discussion, some Planning Commission members said they struggled with the proposed changes for reasons such as questioning the need for the amendments; difficulty making a decision without knowing the nature of code enforcement complaints about the issue; seeing the benefit of short-term rentals as another source of income for property owners or wanting more time to study the topic.
Other Planning Commission members said they could see both sides of the issue but would not want to live next to a property where they wouldn’t know who is coming and going from the home.
Alex Sharpe, planning and economic development specialist, said April 14 short-term rentals will appear on a future City Council agenda, “which will be shared with all parties as soon as we definitively provide the date.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.