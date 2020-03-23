Apple Valley Parks and Recreation Director Barry Bernstein has died unexpectedly, according to the city of Apple Valley.
City Administrator Tom Lawell said March 23 that a member of Bernstein's family contacted a parks and recreation staff member Saturday morning and indicated Bernstein had heart attack.
"We lost a good one. He was good at what he did," Lawell said.
Bernstein was hired as Apple Valley's parks and recreation director in late 2012. According to his LinkedIn page, he previously worked as a parks and recreation director in Hastings and as a recreation program supervisor in Lino Lakes before coming to Apple Valley. He earned bachelor of science in recreation and leisure services, parks and recreation from Winona State University, a master's of public and nonprofit administration from Metropolitan State University and is a graduate of St. Louis Park High School.
Apple Valley Mayor Mary Hamann-Roland said she remembered being excited when Bernstein was hired by Apple Valley because of his good work with the trail system in Hastings. Apple Valley's trail system has improved during his time with the city.
Hamann-Roland said Bernstein had recently been working with Dakota Electric on a project to bring solar power to Hayes Arena, Apple Valley Community Center and Apple Valley Senior Center. He also was working with area residents to bring an inclusive playground to the city.
Bernstein was passionate about keeping the community a place where everyone was welcome and he understood the park system had to be accessible to everyone. The city mourns his loss and he touched the lives of many people, Hamann-Roland said.
Hamann-Roland called Bernstein "one of the kindest and best parks and recreation directors."
"Barry was one of those people, if he couldn't get it one time he wouldn't just let it sit. He would keep pursuing it. He really was a passionate human being and he would give you the shirt off his back. He was one of the kindest people I know.," she said.
Bernstein also coached youth baseball with the Minneapolis Youth Baseball Association, according to the group's Facebook page. In a March 21 post, the organization said Bernstein was a Millers coach from 2013-2016 and "was a big part of the Washburn program after that."
"Barry was always a blast of energy and positivity, and he touched so many lives," the group said.
This story will be updated once more information becomes available.
