Lawmakers meet with city officials
Policies around issues including long-term transportation funding, voter privacy and development fees are priorities for the city of Apple Valley going into the 2020 legislative session.
The session is scheduled to begin Feb. 11 and end no later than May 18.
Some of Apple Valley’s District 57 state legislators met with City Council members and city staff at a Jan. 9 workshop to talk about what the city’s priorities are for upcoming session. Sen. Greg Clausen, DFL-Apple Valley, and District 57A Robert Bierman, DFL-Apple Valley, were present. District 57B Rep. John Huot, DFL-Rosemount, was unable to attend.
Apple Valley City Administrator Tom Lawell highlighted some of the 2020 legislative policy priorities that the city developed through its work with League of Minnesota Cities, Metro Cities and Municipal Legislative Commission. All three of these groups adopted their own legislative policy priorities in November and December.
The council and lawmakers discussed policy priorities including long-term transportation funding; development fees; early voting and voter privacy protection.
Transportation
The city is asking legislators to “support a balanced transportation package for roads, bridges and transit, including investments in suburban areas,” according to a document outlining the policy priorities.
The document urges support for stable and sufficient transportation funding for state and local roads.
Lawell said the city is looking for legislative support for finishing the Metro Transit Red Line; pedestrian safety improvements including installing a pedestrian skyway at the 147th Street Station and construction of a third lane on Cedar Avenue between 140th Street West and Diffley Road in Eagan.
Lawell said the city had a bonding request for the skyway submitted in July.
Bierman, Clausen and Huot welcomed members of the House Capital Investment Committee to Apple Valley in October. During the visit, they advocated for public bond funds to complete the skyway as well as infrastructure improvements at the Minnesota Zoo.
Not much has happened since the committee visit, Lawell said.
“We could use some help to say where do we go next,” he said.
Development fees
The city is asking lawmakers to “support legislation that gives cities local control and the ability to impose infrastructure and permit fees,” according to the policy document.
An August 2019 report released by the Housing Affordability Institute said from 2014 to 2018, Minnesota municipalities reported collecting $78 million more in revenue than was spent on related services.
State law requires that fees be fair, reasonable and proportionate to the actual cost of the service for which the fee is imposed. State rules also mandate that municipalities collecting more than $5,000 in construction and development related fees submit an annual report to the state.
The report accused cities including Edina, Woodbury, Minnetonka, Plymouth and Shakopee of being “excess revenue” municipalities.
According to the Housing Affordability Institute’s report, some high growth cities such as Apple Valley have filed a report with the state, but not every year. The document states the last annual report filed by Apple Valley was in 2014.
Lawell said while development fees have been touted as an affordable housing issue, the city argues the fees are not.
“Cities don’t want to sacrifice home safety, longevity so builders can come in, make their money and depart,” Lawell said. “There probably isn’t a one size fits all approach to fees.”
Lawell said Apple Valley and other cities have been providing real-life examples to what they actually charge for fees. Apple Valley’s example highlighted a $413,000 home built in 2018 in the Quarry Ponds Fourth Addition. The total city and development building expenses were $16,905, which equates to 4.1 percent of the home price. Those costs were not excessive but “fair and necessary,” he said.
“The cost to our residents and our business would be so much more if this didn’t happen and we missed one of those steps,” Mayor Mary Hamann-Roland said.
Bierman, who is a member of the House Finance and Policy Division, said Housing First, a building trade group, has testified before the committee about the issue. He said the committee has requested the type of information Apple Valley was providing.
City Council Member Clint Hooppaw said those fees don’t go away regardless of where they’re spread. In the end, someone has to pay for stormwater and streets.
“We can move them from the new home permit to the rest of the tax base and then we take the next new home permit and we spread that amongst the house that saved $16,000 by not paying it,” he said. “We just redistribute the same dollars. We’re eventually going to eat the $16,000, $17,000 in savings by spreading it.”
Lawell said if affordable housing is something the city needs to spend more time on, there are better ways to assist affordable housing development.
Elections and voting
The city is asking lawmakers to support expanding the time period for early voting because of its popularity and lower cost to administer it compared to absentee voting.
Lawell said the city is also concerned about voter privacy in the March 3 presidential primary election.
The law establishing a presidential nomination primary was passed in 2016. Only major parties are participating. The DFL and Republican parties have submitted candidates for the ballot and the two other major parties, the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party and Legal Marijuana Now Party are not participating, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
People voting in the primary have to request the ballot for the party of their choice. Voters who refuse to select a party cannot vote in the presidential primary. The Secretary of State says the voter’s choice of party ballot will be recorded and is private data, but a list of who voted in the primary and the political party selected by voters will be provided to the chair of each major political party. How a person voted on the ballot remains secret.
The requirement to choose a party ballot only applies to the primary election. Absentee voting for the primary began Jan. 17.
Lawell said the city is concerned many voters will not know about the ballot choice requirement for the primary and this may affect their future voting patterns.
“This only applies to this one election. People may not be aware of that,” he said.
Council Member Tom Goodwin said he plans not to vote in the primary because he disagrees with the ballot choice requirement and that information being shared with political parties, since his elected office is non-partisan.
Council members asked Clausen if the ballot requirement and voter information being shared with the major parties could be changed before March 3. He replied he believed it may be too late.
Tom Poul of the Municipal Legislative Commission, who was present at the workshop, said the commission has heard the Secretary of State plans to move forward with a legislative initiative to fix the issue, which the MLC would “strongly support,” but cautioned there is a short time frame and the Legislature does not often move quickly on issues, he added. He said the privacy issue would have a “very detrimental impact.”
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@ecm-inc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.