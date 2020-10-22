The city of Apple Valley has identified how it will spend all of the roughly $4.02 million funding received from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
According to an Oct. 8 presentation to the City Council, city staff have identified and committed to just over $4.6 million in expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic that can be covered by the CARES Act dollars. While this amount is higher than the city’s CARES Act funding allocation, the city intends to cover the extra expenses with budget reserves, said Finance Director Ron Hedberg.
A big question for the city in recent months was whether public safety employee wages would be eligible expenses that could be covered by CARES Act dollars.
Recent guidance from the Department of Treasury indicates that “for administrative convenience, a state can presume that all payroll costs for public health and public safety employees are payments for services substantially dedicated to mitigating or responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency and, thus, can be covered by Coronavirus Relief Funds,” according to the Oct. 8 city report.
The breakdown of identified and committed expenses totaling $4,624,570 is as follows:
• Police officer wages and benefits, March 1 to Sept. 23, 2020: $3,345,621
• Paid on call firefighters, March 1 to Sept. 28, 2020: $174,202
• Emergency paid sick leave – Family first coronavirus response: $5,987
• COVID leave: $121,624
• Improved telework capabilities for public employees: $111,182
• Personal protective equipment for public safety: $7,601
• Public health preparedness: $88,874
• Business assistance program: $400,000
• Duct cleaning, sanitizing of Municipal Center, Senior Center, Valleywood Club House, Community Center and fire stations: $103,997
• Heating, ventilation, air conditioning bi-polar ionization of Municipal Center, Senior Center, arenas, Valleywood and Community Center: $69,250
• Civic-Rec online system: $31,000
• Municipal Center front desk glass partitions: $5,142
• Touchless faucets, soap dispensers, door openers: $106,205
• Office cube wall glass extensions at Municipal Center and Community Center: $25,550
• Remaining telework equipment (laptops and monitors): $28,550.
Hedberg said the city has to have the expenses incurred and paid for by Nov. 15.
–Patty Dexter
