Applewood Pointe has over 90 reservations
A proposed senior cooperative housing development in northeastern Apple Valley has gotten final City Council approval.
On Oct. 8, the City Council approved plans related to Applewood Pointe, a three- to four-story, 98-unit senior cooperative building, with a maximum height of 56 feet on a 7.9-acre lot on the northeast corner of the intersection of Pilot Knob Road and McAndrews Road.
Alex Hall of United Properties, the developer for the project, said the project has 95 reservations, “which is phenomenal.”
“We do have to go through the application process. I’m guessing that we would be in a position to break ground in late summer, early fall,” he said.
United Properties was requesting a rezoning of the 10.9-acre site at 12444 Pilot Knob Road from multi-family residential, six to 12 units per acre to planned development along with other approvals, which were granted by the City Council’s votes. A single-family home and three out buildings are currently on the property.
United is also proposing to construct villa townhomes on the site as part of a separate project.
Access to the property will be through a 26-foot-wide private street that will intersect with McAndrews Road on the south and Pilot Knob Road to the west.
The project was tabled multiple times after residents expressed concerns about traffic issues, the size of the development for the site and increased noise and light. The City Council asked United Properties to have a conversation with some neighborhood residents before a decision was made.
City Planner Tom Lovelace said at the Oct. 8 meeting that the developer and neighborhood representatives met in mid-September for a discussion. After that meeting, United Properties submitted a revised landscape plan which includes additional spruce trees on the east and northeast side of a large pond on the site to provide additional screening. The developer has also agreed to plant a total of 10 spruce trees on the south side of McAndrews Road in the rear yards of properties abutting the road. United Properties will work with the property owners and the city on where the trees will be planted.
Some people attending the Oct. 8 meeting addressed the council saying they were among the people who have put in their reservations for Applewood Pointe and they’re excited to see it coming to Apple Valley.
Ron Ruden said he and his wife had been looking for two years for an opportunity like Applewood. They live in the Cobblestone Lake area and wanted to stay in Apple Valley as they looked to downsize their home. However, they didn’t want to live in an urban setting like where some of the other senior communities are located.
“There are other options. I will say this is a much more desirable one,” he said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
