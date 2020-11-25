Development will be built in Cobblestone Lake area
A new senior care facility proposed in Apple Valley’s Cobblestone Lake area has received final city approval.
On Nov. 12, the City Council approved plans related to Summers Ridge of Apple Valley, a 64-unit high acuity senior care facility. The plans call for constructing the building on a 3.9-acre lot on the northeast corner of 155th Street West and Pilot Knob Road.
The 42,986-square-foot, single-story building will include 40 assisted living units and 24 memory care units.
The site is bordered by single family homes to the north, Primrose School of Apple Valley to the east, Fischer Sand and Aggregate mining operations to the west and Cobblestone Lake Target to the south, according to the city of Apple Valley.
“Vehicular access will be via right-in/right-out only access off 155th Street West and full access off Embry Path via a 24-foot drive aisle that traverses along the south side of the Primrose child care property to the east. An easement agreement allows for access to the Embry Path and 155th Street West driveway entrances by both properties,” the Nov. 12 city report says.
The developer and project applicant Rachel Development Inc. was seeking amendments to permitted uses on the site, a site plan building permit authorization to construct the senior care facility and other approvals.
The plans include a 44-space surface parking lot on the southeast corner of the property. The project will connect internal sidewalks to the sidewalk on the southside of 154th Street West, a trail that goes from 154th Street West to Pilot Knob and a path along the north side of 155th Street West.
David Stradtman of Rachel Development told the Apple Valley Planning Commission in September the company acquired the site in 2018 and looked at several options to develop it. Summers Ridge will be owned by a group of partners and operated by Lifesprk, a senior care company.
