Last planned housing development for Central Village area
A new senior apartment complex planned for Apple Valley’s Central Village area has received final city approval to move forward.
The City Council voted Feb. 25 to approve plans related to Roers Senior Apartments, a four-story, 160-unit apartment building with underground parking and 12 townhome units for a total of 172 units on the site.
According to the city, the Dakota County Community Development Agency purchased property the apartments are planned to be constructed on, a 4.8-acre parcel on the southwest corner of Galaxie Avenue and Founders Lane, in 2014. The purpose was to provide affordable housing in the Central Village area. The Dakota County CDA chose Roers Co. to develop the property to provide a senior, age 55-plus development with 80% market rate units and 20% affordable units for tenants at 50% of the area median income.
“The city, CDA and (Economic Development Authority) have been long-term collaborators with multiple financing approaches and locations for the production of market rate multi-unit housing with affordability,” Community Development Director Bruce Nordquist said. “I did want to draw attention that this is the last location in the Central Village neighborhood where housing will be developed.”
Mayor Clint Hooppaw noted that plans made before he joined the City Council included mixed uses for some of the Central Village area and those plans had to change once the recession hit in the earlier 2000s. “The economy just kind of shut down on us and we really went back to the drawing board. This all went tax forfeit; this could have been many different things ... (the) CDA stepped in and picked up this parcel, we picked up some. We had some of the apartments developed on the either side. We probably got a better product than we would have had,” he said. “But this is pushing 20 years in the making probably to get us here today through a bunch of ups and downs. So (I’m) happy to see this really last big parcel move forward and we’ve got some smaller, mixed use pieces still marked in here, but this is really our last really big one.”
A Feb. 25 city report says amenities on the site will include a community garden, outdoor patio and indoor pool on the north side of the building between Founders Lane and the building. Two pickleball courts for resident-use only, will be constructed on the south side of the building. The site will be accessed by a driveway on the west from Garrett Avenue and a driveway from the northeast on Founders Lane. No driveway access will be allowed to the site from Galaxie Avenue.
Nordquist said Zvago Central Village, a senior housing cooperative located across the street from the site on the north side of Founders Lane and Galaxie Avenue, expressed an initial concern about people using Founders as an exit from the Roers development and cutting through Zvago’s parking lot to head west on 153rd Street.
“We actually went through a process where the trailhead was shifted to the west, the driveway was shifted to the east and as a result, the driveway is offset,” he said. “Whoever wants to do that would be driving the wrong way on a one-way (road).
The city report says a trail is slated to be constructed from the apartment site through the city stormwater pond to the south to create a connection from Central Village to the Apple Valley Transit Station to the southwest.
“The trailhead/plaza feature will need to include a safe crossing of Founders Lane to provide a needed connection between Kelley Park to the northeast, Apple Valley Transit Station to the southwest, and the other neighborhood amenities throughout Central Village and the downtown. This area has been graded in anticipation of the construction of the trail. A portion of the trail is proposed to be located on the subject property where it is to intersect with a planned future plaza,” the report says.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
