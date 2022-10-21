This architectural rendering shows what the new Apple Valley Fire Station No. 2 facility would look like. The plans call for demolishing the existing fire station and building a new 30,111-square-foot station at the same location as the current station.
Planned changes to Apple Valley’s three fire stations are closer to becoming a reality.
The Apple Valley City Council approved plans and specifications for Apple Valley Fire Station No. 2 and improvements to fire stations No. 1 and 3 during the Oct. 13 City Council meeting. The council also authorized advertising for receipt of bids at 2 p.m. Nov. 17.
“Staff has been working with architects and engineers for the past year to develop plans and specifications. This project is being done through a construction management firm. This means that the city, with the assistance of the construction management firm, will be acting similar to a general contractor. As a result, the bid specification has 29 bid categories that will each be bid separately and will result in 29 individual construction contracts. The approval of this item approves the plans for all 29 contracts and advertises all for bid,” according to the Oct. 13 city report.
“The most recent construction document cost estimate for the work covered under these contracts was just under $17.5 million. There are approximately $2.5 million in additional ‘soft costs,’ such as architectural and engineering fees, commissioning, and furnishings and equipment that are not included in this group of contracts and will be approved at a later point in time.”
The Fire Department is seeking to make changes at its three stations for health and safety improvements. The city is funding the projects through 2021 facilities capital improvement project bonds.
The City Council approved the overall project for Fire Station No. 2 on Sept. 22. The project plans call for demolishing the existing fire station and building a new 30,111-square-foot station with room for training, office and staff areas at the same location as the current station. The new station would be constructed with environmental features, including low water flow features, water recycling and energy-efficient lighting, that would meet Green Globe certifications. The property would also have a conduit for electrical vehicle charging stations, but are not planned for immediate installation because the building is not expected to be fully staffed for several years, the city said.
Fire Station No. 2 was constructed in 1979 at 13995 Galaxie Ave., in the northwest corner of Galaxie Avenue and 140th Street. At the time, the station consisted of four garage bays, an office, a restroom and equipment room. The station was remodeled in 2003 to add a few more offices, a day room, training room, a kitchenette, two more garage bays, a mezzanine space that’s been used for storage and a fitness area.
Apple Valley Fire Chief Chuck Russell said Oct. 14 the improvements at fire stations No. 1 and 3 include creating a storage room in the garage bay for the firefighting gear.
“Current standards suggest that turnout gear be stored in a separate room having a negative pressure and the exhaust air is vented to the outdoors,” he said. “The standards also suggest storing the gear out of the sunlight. This new room will do both for us.”
The stations will also have additional space to decontaminate equipment with deep sinks to wash helmets, boots and equipment. There will be adequate counter space to decontaminate medical gear to eliminate pathogens and all surfaces will be non-porous so they can be cleaned after the gear is clean, Russell said.
Russell said the fitness area on the mezzanine area at Fire Station No. 1 will be enclosed so firefighters will not be exposed to diesel and gas exhaust fumes.
