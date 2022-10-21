av fire stations web.jpg

This architectural rendering shows what the new Apple Valley Fire Station No. 2 facility would look like. The plans call for demolishing the existing fire station and building a new 30,111-square-foot station at the same location as the current station.

 Image courtesy CNH Architects

Planned changes to Apple Valley’s three fire stations are closer to becoming a reality.

The Apple Valley City Council approved plans and specifications for Apple Valley Fire Station No. 2 and improvements to fire stations No. 1 and 3 during the Oct. 13 City Council meeting. The council also authorized advertising for receipt of bids at 2 p.m. Nov. 17.

