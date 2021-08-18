City officials cautious about broad COVID-19 mandates
The city of Apple Valley has not moved back to requiring indoor mask-wearing for visitors but officials say they are continuing to monitor the progression of local case rates for COVID-19.
City Administrator Tom Lawell and Apple Valley Police Capt. Nick Francis updated the council Aug. 12 about the latest COVID-19 numbers and what the city has been doing in response to the uptick in cases. They also asked for the council’s feedback about how to proceed in the near future.
The seven-day case rate within Dakota County on Aug. 6 was 88.3 per 100,000 residents with the prior week’s rate being 50.35 per 100,000. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending indoor masking for vaccinated and unvaccinated people when the case rate exceeds 50 per 100,000,” Lawell said.
“We don’t want to overreact to any of this, but we want to be mindful of it and make certain that we’re paying attention. So what’s the goal out of all this, of course, is to keep our employees safe. And we do that for their safety, as well as to continue to be able to provide the essential services that our citizens need,” Lawell said.
Lawell noted that there’s no longer an emergency declaration at the state and city level, so any response to COVID-19 comes down to decisions made by each jurisdiction, as well as each business.
“It is complicated. We don’t want to make it complicated. We want to make it so that our staff knows what they should be doing and we don’t want to overstep what we’re telling the community they should be doing,” he said.
Lawell said city staff continues daily monitoring of COVID-19 trends. County health officials say the delta variant continues to spread in vulnerable and unvaccinated communities.
Some of the steps the city is considering for employees include requiring masks while indoors in spaces where physical distancing is not possible and seeking to minimize in-person meetings where possible along with maintaining a partial remote work option. There would be no requirement for vaccination or testing.
The city would continue to recommend that visitors wear masks indoors but not require it and encourage doing city business through its website where possible. The city also plans to continue offering the remote meeting access for the public to offer comments at City Council and other city advisory committee meetings. Council Member Ruth Grendahl said the city needs to use common sense with its response. She added she’s not surprised the rates have gone up recently because people have been gathering for celebrations like the Fourth of July.
Mayor Clint Hooppaw said the steps being taken seem reasonable to him. He supports not broadly mandating changes but doing what’s reasonable to keep employees safe.
“If we lose 15 or 20 people we’ve got a problem pretty quickly,” he said.
Council Member Tom Goodwin said the city should continue to follow the recommendations of state and federal health officials. His gut feeling is that the cases will “really increase” this fall.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
