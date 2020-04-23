Apple Valley Business Watch is now Apple Valley Community Crime Prevention Association
An Apple Valley-based nonprofit started about nine years ago is taking a new direction.
Apple Valley Business Watch has changed its name to Apple Valley Community Crime Prevention Association and its mission now involves supporting the Apple Valley Police Department.
The new mission was introduced at its February board meeting. Active Apple Valley Business Watch board members unanimously voted to move forward with the association change after a proposal was made to the board, said Pam Walter, Apple Valley Police Department crime prevention specialist and business watch board member.
The police department announced the changes to the broader community in an April 1 post on its Facebook page.
The original Apple Valley Business Watch nonprofit was started in 2011 after the police department decided to extend its business watch program. The police department had run its business watch program as a crime prevention tool aimed at the business community for several years before 2011, Walter said.
“In the past, the PD was part of the Apple Valley Business Watch Board promoting crime prevention and networking within the business community,” she said. “Our largest fundraising event was the annual Night to Unite Business Watch picnic the first Tuesday in August in support of Night to Unite. Myself and our retail crime officer held board positions.”
Over time the needs of the community have changed and the Business Watch board decided to re-evaluate the mission of the nonprofit, Walter said. The board began looking at the organization’s success last summer after the annual picnic. The nonprofit tried to host training opportunities for businesses and the last one in February 2019 was poorly attended.
“We felt we were not reaching the businesses as we had planned and were continually trying to get people to join the board and breathe new life into the organization but it wasn’t happening,” she said.
Walter said the board looked at crime prevention as a whole found that programs like Neighborhood Watch and Business Watch have evolved. Gone are the days of neighborhood or informational meetings and newsletter. The organization found it was able to meet the needs of the community for sharing information via social networking and emails.
“We also felt that we were not really getting a buy-in from the business community. Were we perhaps duplicating efforts of other organizations such as the Chamber of Commerce, Rotary, and other professional organizations,” she said.
The new Apple Valley Community Crime Prevention Association initially planned some goals for 2020 including a community picnic and restoring a vintage squad car. However, all summer programs, including Night to Unite, are on hold for the police department because of the current COVID-19 outbreak, Walter said.
The association is looking for residents and business representatives who are interested in helping get the new group off the ground.
“At this time, we are interested in talking with anyone who is interested, via email or phone. Plans are on hold for any upcoming board meetings but we will still communicate information about our progress via emails or virtual meetings,” Walter said.
Walter said in the future they hope to build a strong board of directors that will help move the group forward with the mission of assisting the police department. They also hope new community members and business owners can help shape future activities for the nonprofit.
Anyone interested in learning more about the organization or getting involved can contact Walter at pwalter@cityofapplevalley.org or 952-953-2706.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
