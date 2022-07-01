AVNS Market features natural, locally-made products
Just over 10 years ago, Marianne Buck began making her own natural body care products to help family members who have psoriasis or skin sensitivities.
Since then, Buck’s hobby business has evolved into an online company that’s recently expanded into opening a physical retail space. AVNS Market opened its doors to the public in May at 7570 147th St. W., Suite 301 in Apple Valley, in the same building as Parallel Companies, Haupt Antiek Market, CK & Co. and Sloan Financial Solutions. The new market is an extension of Apple Valley Natural Soap which has been online-based.
“I would love people to know that this shop isn’t just about natural hair, body (or) skin care; that we’ve tried to expand into the boutique area,” she said.
Buck was born in the United Kingdom and moved to Minnesota with her family during her childhood. They lived in Alexandria.
After graduating from Bethel University, she worked for C.H. Robinson in Eden Prairie for several years before leaving her career to focus on raising her family. She and her husband now live in Lakeville and they have two daughters and a son.
Buck purchased Apple Valley Natural Soap in January 2018 and incorporated her own body care creations in with the products made by the previous owner. She now has six part-time employees, some of which make Apple Valley Natural Soap products out of their homes and bring them to the retail site before they’re sold. Buck handles more of the back end of the business.
Apple Valley Natural Soap offers several varieties of soaps including shampoo bars, body bars, facial bars, liquid castile soap and coconut soap bars. Lotions, oils, body butter, lip balm, scrubs, toners, hemp oil products, soy candles, hair rinses and other products that are also available online. The company ships all over the United States, with many of customers coming from the west and east coasts, Buck said.
Buck said the majority of their products are made with natural and organically-certified ingredients. There are a few soaps which contain phthlate-free fragrance oil to boost the natural scent in them. She added that transparency is important and customers can see what the ingredients are for a specific product in its description.
“All of the ingredients, every essential oil, every ingredient that’s in every product is all transparent on the website,” Buck said. “I have them listed under every single product.”
The business’ website states the soaps are made with a cold-process. Buck said the soap is cured for a minimum of six to eight weeks before they’re sold because the soaps become harder and last longer.
The company is certified through the Coalition for Consumer Information on Cosmetics’s Leaping Bunny program. Companies going through the program take a voluntary pledge that their products are 100% free of animal testing during the production or development of their products.
“I just want our customers to know that they can be assured that they’re getting good stuff,” Buck said.
The AVNS Market offers these products plus other merchandise supplied by local vendors including jewelry and home decor.
Some items from other vendors are in limited supply and there’s no guarantee they’ll be in stock the next time a customer comes to the market, Buck said. She added she’s always looking into new products.
“I’m hoping that every few months or once a quarter, I’ll be rotating stock so there’ll always be something new to discover,” she said.
The market is open for limited hours, with the current schedule being 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday during the first and third weekends of the month. Buck said she also plans to have the shop open additional days or weekends over the summer, which will be noted on the website.
Customers can learn more about Apple Valley Natural Soap and its products at www.applevalleynaturalsoap.com.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
