Interviews tentatively set for later this month
The Apple Valley City Council is getting closer to determining which candidates will be interviewed for the parks and recreation director position.
Council members discussed potential candidates with Richard Fursman, co-founder of Huelife, at a special meeting Oct. 29 at the Apple Valley Community Center. The names of the candidates were not released because none of the candidates had yet been invited to interview, according to city officials.
The City Council approved hiring Huelife on Aug. 13 to assist with recruiting a new director at a cost not to exceed $12,000 plus expenses.
The city has previously retained Huelife in searching for a police chief and fire chief, Fursman said.
Park Maintenance Superintendent Mike Endres has been working as acting parks and recreation director since late March after the sudden death of Parks and Recreation Director Barry Bernstein on March 21.
“This is really a bittersweet experience for us. We’ve gone through a lot of challenges,” Mayor Mary Hamann-Roland said at the Oct. 29 meeting. “To lose Barry in the middle of a pandemic was really devastating.”
An Aug. 13 city report said Endres has been fulfilling the duties of Bernstein’s position while performing his park maintenance duties since that time.
“Mike has done an excellent job, but has indicated his desire to return to his previous position by year-end,” the report says.
Fursman told the council there were 67 candidates who applied for the position, compared to 37 candidates when Bernstein was hired in 2012. This year’s candidate pool was more diverse, with people applying from around the country, Fursman said.
The list was trimmed to 13 potential finalists for the council to consider for interviews, after Fursman screened the candidates and got more information about their background, he said.
After comparing the attributes and strengths of the 13 candidates, the council members indicated they wanted to potentially interview six people.
Apple Valley Human Resources Manager Melissa Haas said Nov. 3 the final number of candidates to be interviewed could be fewer than six if any of them decline the invitation to interview.
“We hope to have it determined by the end of this week. The council has tentatively selected Nov. 19-20 for interviews,” she said. “The council could decide to make an offer thereafter, or could elect to narrow the candidates further and conduct a second interview before making a decision.”
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
