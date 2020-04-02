Mike Endres to oversee department operations
Mike Endres has had several positions while working in Apple Valley’s parks and recreation department for over a decade.
Endres has recently found himself in a new role, following the sudden death of Parks and Recreation Director Barry Bernstein on March 21.
“Barry will be sorely missed in this department and I will do my best to cover in the interim,” he said.
City Administrator Tom Lawell announced during the March 26 City Council meeting that Endres, whose most recent position was park maintenance superintendent, had been named acting parks and recreation director.
“We are thrilled with his service. He has been a superstar in our park and recreation department,” Lawell said.
“He has leadership traits that have allowed him to step up directly and to help things. I also certainly want to commend the other employees of the park department. They too are stepping up. They know with their loss and our loss of Park Director Barry Bernstein as well as this crisis we’re going through at the moment, there’s a lot on their plate. They’re doing well making certain that things are continuing to function.”
Endres has been employed by the city for 19 years. He worked in maintenance positions for the first few years and was a foreman for 12 years before becoming the maintenance superintendent about two years ago. Before coming to Apple Valley, he worked as a lead for a construction company.
Endres said he will still work as the park superintendent, but now with the added role as acting park director. As the acting director he will work with department managers to oversee the Hayes Park Arena, Senior Center, Community Center, Valleywood Golf Course, Redwood Pool, the athletic complexes and the park system as a whole.
“This position will be a challenge, but I am surrounded by very focused and dedicated people. Together we will keep the Parks and Recreation department moving forward,” he said.
When asked what his goals are for department in light of COVID-19 and the facility closures, Endres said the facility operation is uncertain at this point until the city receives further direction from the governor.
Some of the parks and maintenance staff have the opportunity to work remotely while continuing to plan and prepare for the upcoming season, Endres said.
“During this two-week shelter in place policy I have split up the maintenance crews so they can work independently. This helps keep social distancing while working to address necessary spring maintenance in our park system,” he said. “Some of the park maintenance staff have been reassigned to help with the cleaning and disinfecting duties in city buildings. The COVID-19 pandemic is a very fluid situation that changes by the minute. We will work to follow governmental orders so we can get through this safely.”
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
