Project includes new work and collaborative spaces for employees
The Apple Valley Municipal Center is undergoing some changes, some of which aren’t immediately visible to members of the public.
A two-phase project to make improvements for city employees working at the Municipal Center began the week of Dec. 19, and the second phase was scheduled to begin the first week of March. The first phase is scheduled to be done by April 15, while the second part is slated to be finished by mid-June, said Assistant City Administrator Charles Grawe.
Grawe said the city opened the Municipal Center in 2001 and at the time of construction, the lower level of the “city hall” side was largely left unfinished for future expansion. About 19 years later, and nearly all of the available workstations on the first two floors are occupied. Additional office space is necessary to accommodate future employee and volunteer growth, he added.
“The city conducted a needs assessment to design a finishing project that would best meet future needs. The resulting project is based on a greater building use optimization plan that includes both finishing space for operational use and reassignment for some existing work spaces on the first and second floors to maximize its use for city functions over the next 20 years,” he said.
Some overall project highlights, according to Grawe, are:
• Relocating and expanding the existing training room to the lower level space;
• Creating a dedicated space for elections operations, which has increased in both time and space needs;
• Adding office space in the lower level for the cable television and future communications functions;
• Remodeling two adjoining first floor work room areas to form a single work room and small collaborative work space;
• Remodeling the former second floor training room into office space for the information technology division;
• Changing the former second floor IT division space into a collaborative work space;
• Expanding the police evidence storage room.
Grawe said the total budget project including construction, furnishings and other equipment such as a security access system, security camera system and audio-visual system is $1.4 million. While the work is being done on the city hall side, the new training room and collaborative work spaces will be shared by the police and other city departments.
“While the largest, the general construction contract is just one of a number of different contracts that are involved in this type of project. As a result, the general construction contract is a portion of the overall project budget,” he said.
On Feb. 27, the Apple Valley City Council approved a $59,865 agreement with Advanced Systems Integration LLC for some of improvements. The agreement is related to work for installing audio and video equipment in six rooms for the Municipal Center.
A Feb. 27 city report said one of the biggest changes since the construction of the Municipal Center is the increased use of the collaborative spaces. While there are still traditional conferences or meetings with large groups of people, the rooms are also used for small group work, training and remote meeting participation.
“Technology, especially in the form of larger video screens has greatly enabled staff to expand the types of work done on site. When two or three people are working on a project collaboratively, it is much easier to use one of the rooms with a larger screen that all can see, rather than gathering around someone’s office desk. Many local conferences have been replaced by webinars. Rather than using resources and time to travel to a meeting, staff are able to attend remotely and view presentation materials on the monitor screens,” the report said. “Most of our computer training is done in-house, rather than sending employees to training centers in remote cities. We have also been the site of choice for many police training classes because our facilities are well set-up to accommodate medium-sized training groups. This project provides appropriately sized monitors and various forms of network connectivity for all the new collaborative spaces, including the new training room.”
Grawe said the first phase of the project involves finishing the previously unfinished space in the lower level while the second phase involves remodeling a few spaces on the first and second floors to optimize the use of space.
Public services in the building are not and will not be interrupted by the construction.
When asked what changes the public would notice at the project’s completion, Grawe said a new mid-sized conference room and relocated training room are both expected to be used for some of the city’s meetings with the public.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@ecm-inc.com.
