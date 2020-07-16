Improving telework opportunities, business relief discussed
The city of Apple Valley will be getting federal money to help with COVID-19 related expenses, but decisions remain on how the funding will be used.
The City Council discussed the restrictions and opportunities of the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act during a July 9 workshop.
The city has been tracking expenses related to the response to COVID-19 since March, when mitigation measures were implemented. Gov. Tim Walz announced a plan June 25 to distribute $853 million in federal funding from the CARES Act. Counties, cities and towns are getting $841 million while the remaining $12 million will go to food shelves and food banks.
Apple Valley is set to receive just over $4.02 million based on a formula of $75.34 per capita, according to the city.
The federal dollars come with several restrictions for how it can be used, said City Administrator Tom Lawell. The city must report monthly to Minnesota Management and Budget and will be subject to a single audit at the end of the year. If the money is inappropriately spent, the city must repay it.
According to Lawell, based on federal and state guidance the city has learned the following for how the money can be used:
• Funds cannot be used to cover lost revenues, but can be used for necessary expenses due to COVID-19 and were not accounted for in the most recently adopted budget.
• The dollars can be used to pay direct costs related to the emergency such as personal protective equipment, glass barriers and sanitation supplies or other measures.
• Funds can be used to improve telework capabilities for city staff.
• Funds can be used to cover paid sick, family and medical leave and unemployment insurance costs related to COVID-19.
Lawell said the guidance that money may be used to cover “payroll expenses for public safety, public health, health care, human services and similar employees whose services are substantially dedicated to mitigating or responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency” is less clear.
The Department of Treasury indicates in its frequently asked questions that “as a matter of administrative convenience, the entire payroll cost of an employee whose time is substantially dedicated to mitigating or responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency is eligible,” Lawell said. He added the question for the city is whether police salaries could be eligible for the CARES Act dollars because police costs have already been identified in the budget.
“This is the large question we have to resolve of the $4 million we’re entitled to receive. We have applied for the money and it has not arrived yet. If this is interpreted in our favor and we can code our public safety costs there, the money could be completely gone,” Lawell said. “If not, then we have some other decisions to make on the allocation of those funds.”
Mayor Mary Hamann-Roland said she spoke with U.S. Rep. Angie Craig about this issue, and Craig told her she and her staff would try to get more clarity from the Department of Treasury.
In the meantime the League of Minnesota Cities has advised cities to document everything that could be eligible for COVID-19 related expenses, Lawell said.
Apple Valley Finance Director Ron Hedberg said the city estimates its preliminary costs related to COVID-19 total $829,434 as of June 30. That breaks down to:
• $80,165, non-payroll expenses for remote work equipment, personal protective equipment, protective barriers, public notices, sanitizing, signage.
• $140,000, maximum total of unemployment costs if everyone who filed initially for unemployment stayed for the full term of their eligibility. Hedberg said as of July 9, the city had not incurred any unemployment related costs.
• $121,624, COVID-19 furlough avoidance pay.
• $400,838, regular pay.
• $86,807, unpaid COVID-19 time.
“We really don’t believe it would become eligible, but if it did we’re tracking it,” Hedberg said of the unpaid time.
Lawell said in addition to seeing if police salaries are eligible for CARES Act dollars, the city is also looking at additional telework eligibilities and additional equipment needed for protective barriers.
The CARES Act permits cities to use the money for business support. Lawell said Dakota County and many cities are discussing how to best administer such a program and whether there’s an opportunity for collaboration.
City staff also suggested further discussion at the July 23 Economic Development Authority meeting. Council members agreed the discussion should continue then.
Lawell said businesses that receive CARES Act money would have the same rules as cities in that their impacts have to be COVID-19 related. They would not be allowed to use the money to replace lost revenue.
“Obviously the time is short to roll out a program like this,” he said.
Lawell said the state has indicated that cities must use the money by Nov. 15 and the expenses must be incurred since March 1. Any unspent funds will go to the counties to spend by Dec. 1. Any remaining dollars would then go back to the state on Dec. 10.
Council Member Clint Hooppaw said he supports using some of the money for telework improvements. Spending money for better equipment such as routers can save on information technology time and costs later. He added that any businesses that could receive CARES Act funding should be able to retroactively look at expenses back to March.
Hamann-Roland said agreed, saying that the city should look at upgrading technology to deal with difficulties from COVID-19.
Council Member Ruth Grendahl said she also supported looking at trying to support businesses with the federal dollars. She noted that some local restaurants provided free meals for students after schools closed and she wondered if the city could help cover some of those expenses.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
